You Don't Need to Go to a Movie Theater to See 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It'By Shannon Raphael
Jun. 1 2021, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
For nearly five years, horror movie fans have been patiently waiting for the third installment in The Conjuring universe. The second film, The Conjuring 2, which centered around the paranormal activity in the Enfield council house, was released in theaters in June of 2016.
While The Nun and the Annabelle movies have also debuted, for many, there's no substitute for the thrill that The Conjuring films provide.
Though a third film was confirmed in 2017, the release date for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The movie is now set to debut in the United States on June 4 — and there are a few ways that fans can watch it.
From the traditional theater experience to HBO Max, we have you covered on the various options available for your fright night.
Will 'The Conjuring 3' be on HBO Max? Here's how you can stream the film.
The first two Conjuring films were released exclusively in theaters, but the mold has been broken for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Beginning on June 4, those in the United States can either see the movie in a traditional theater (pandemic restrictions permitting), or they can stream it with an HBO Max subscription.
Because The Conjuring films are distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, they can be viewed on the Warner Media streaming service, HBO Max.
However, there are a few catches that go along with the exciting same-day-streaming news. For one thing, The Conjuring 3 is only available on HBO Max in the United States.
The second restriction is that the film will only be available on the streamer for 31 days after the theater release date. That means that interested users cannot watch it on HBO Max after July 4.
Since most of the other Conjuring universe films are available on HBO Max, it is likely that The Conjuring 3 will return to the streaming site at some point in the future.
What is 'The Conjuring 3' about?
Like The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, the third installment is also based on an eerie true story. Unlike the prior two movies, The Conjuring 3 does not take place in a haunted house.
The film centers around one of Ed and Lorraine Warren's strangest cases: the alleged demonic possession of Arne Cheyenne Johnson.
In February of 1981, the then-19-year-old murdered his landlord, Alan Bono. When Arne Cheyenne Johnson went on trial a few months later, his legal team argued that he was possessed by the spirit of the devil when he killed Alan Bono.
According to Johnson's defense, the demon in question was originally inside of an 11-year-old named David Glatzel. Glatzel's parents were disturbed by their son's actions, and they enlisted the help of Lorraine and Ed Warren.
When the paranormal investigators exorcised the demon, they claimed that it found a host in Johnson (who was there when it all happened). According to testimony, Johnson had tried to get the demon out by offering himself as a host.
Glatzel's parents and the Warrens ended up testifying on Johnson's behalf.
However, the devil possession argument didn't end up working, and Arne Cheyenne Johnson was convicted of first-degree manslaughter. He only served five years in prison.
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will be available in theaters and to stream on HBO Max beginning on June 4.