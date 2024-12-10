When Will the FTC 'Fornite' Refund Happen? Epic Games "Wrongly" Charged Customers "Easiest $250 of my life!" By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 10 2024, 1:07 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The Epic Games hit battle royale game Fortnite has taken the world by storm. People of all ages log in to compete in a variety of scenarios, wearing a variety of purchased or free "skins" that make their characters customizable and fun to play with. But a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) found that all is not fun and games for players.

According to the complaint, Epic used poor designs and unclear messaging to dupe players into spending money on in-game currency and skins. As a result, players are entitled to a refund if they meet certain criteria. Here's when that refund will happen, and who qualifies to receive it.

When will that 'Fornite' FTC refund actually happen? Here's the scoop.

First, it's important to understand if you qualify for the refund. Players who qualify for the refund meet one of three criteria (per FTC.gov): You were charged in-game currency for items you didn’t want between January 2017 and September 2022.

Your child made charges to your credit card without your knowledge between January 2017 and November 2018.

Your account was locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after you complained to your credit card company about wrongful charges.

You must be at least 18 years old and living in the United States to qualify. For players under 18, a parent or guardian can apply through the "file-a-claim" system's website. On Dec. 9, 2024, the FTC announced they were sending the first round of payments in the $72 million settlement, averaging $114 per player account.

Those refunds began appearing in PayPal accounts the same night. Users who opted for a check likewise began receiving e-mails stating that their payment had been approved. There will be at least one other round of payments, as players have a chance to make claims through Jan. 15, 2024. The date for that round of payments has yet to be announced.

The internet is reveling in the 'Fortnite' refund.

Predictably, the internet is having fun with the rounds of refunds. Many players took to TikTok to share how much they had received, with amounts varying anywhere from $20 to $600 in comment sections.

Players asked one another how much they had claimed, and joked about the refund "saving their life." One user said that they would never risk their "locker," which holds all purchased content, for a "measly" $100. Other players were quick to assure the user that their locker was untouched by the refund, as promised by Epic, and they received the money without issue. One user joked, "easiest $250 of my life," while another lamented, "Got $100, I spent thousands" with a crying emoji.

