Nuggets Are One Win Away From Its First NBA Title! Details on the Parade

Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals is around the corner, and the Denver Nuggets are on the brink of making history and winning its first-ever championship. The game, which gets underway on Monday, June 12, will see the Nuggets look to seal its series against the Miami Heat in front of a rowdy home crowd.

If, and only if, Denver manages to secure the Game 5 win and defeat Miami 4-1 in the championship series, when will the Nuggets' celebration parade be? Read on for all the known details!

When will the Nuggets championship parade be?

At the time of writing, it's unknown when the Nuggets championship parade will be. However, that hasn't stopped the fans from theorizing when the celebration will occur. In the Denver Nuggets subreddit, a Redditor pointed out that the Denver Broncos parade took place soon after their Super Bowl win in February 2016.

"Broncos parade was less than 48 hours after they won, on that following Tuesday," the Redditor wrote. "I believe the [Colorado Avalanche] was on a Monday because the game was on a Thursday. I'm guessing the [Nuggets] parade will be on Wednesday or Thursday." The Wednesday and Thursday in question are June 14 and June 15, 2023.

Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić sees Game 5 as a "must-win."

Ahead of Game 5, two-time NBA MVP and Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić spoke with the media and said he's ready to take care of business — and bring home the Nuggets' first NBA championship.

"We are going to approach it as a must-win game," the five-time All-Star explained, per The Washington Post. "I know it's a big opportunity, and I think everybody knows. I think it's not going to be emotional [before the game]. It's going to be a job that we need to do to be done. I think we are ready."