There Are a Lot of "End of the World" Timers out There — Are Any of Them the "Official" One?

Every culture has its own apocalypse theories. For the Mayans, it was the year 2012; for One Direction fans, it was when Zayn first announced he'd left the group. In all of these instances, the world didn't end, but that hasn't stopped groups from all over the world predicting the apocalypse. Heck, there are even timers on the internet for it.

Which "when will the world end" timer is the "official" one?

Remember in 2011 when those weird religious zealots began predicting the "rapture" would occur on March 22? Well, those same folks predicted multiple times when the world would end and the rapture would occur. Now there are a bunch of theories as to why the world didn't end all those years ago: in the case of 03/22/2011, that happened to be the same day Macho Man Randy Savage died.

Did the Macho Man sacrifice himself for our sins while screaming, "OOOHH YEAH!"? Of course that's most likely what happened but the government doesn't want us to know that. If you choose to believe the (probably) correct aforementioned scenario of The Madness sticking it to The Rapture, then you'll probably find the various "end of the world timers" on the internet interesting.

Watch Is Up claims that a black hole1000 light years away will swallow up our entire galaxy in 1,476 days (as of this writing). Meaning we probably won't get to the next phase of the MCU if it's right. You can watch that particular countdown timer here. That's a much different figure than the Time and Date website's end of the world timer which predicts September 3, 2021 will be the end of the world.

Of course, the timer is set to EST (the correct time zone). Some folks may be more inclined to believe this timer in light of the massive floods that have hit the Northeast out of nowhere. Entire neighborhoods were enveloped in water causing what is already presumed to be billions of dollars worth of damage. There's also a timer in Manhattan that's apparently portending when the world's going to end, too.

So it’s a timer in Manhattan that’s set for when the world will end huh? Wtf pic.twitter.com/IEEZTXrE5g — Lavish ✟ ♫ (@taylavishbeatz) September 22, 2020

Sekundomer.net also has a pretty comprehensive compilation of various end of the world predictions. Jeane Dixon once predicted earth would go the way of Crystal Pepsi back in 1962. Also like the clear cola beverage, Jeane's prediction was revamped, and was then changed to 2020. While a global pandemic did occur, the world's still here.

Riaz Ahmed Gohar Shahi's book, The Religion of God says that an asteroid is going to destroy planet earth in the year 2026. The Talmud also indicates that the beginning of the end of the world will officially begin in the year 2239 and will last approximately 1,000 years before everything's said and done.

No way! They made a timer for when the world will end!! https://t.co/wamOM1TTKc — keegan (@keeganschock) April 25, 2017

Egyptian-American biochemist Rashad Khalifa, using Quranic text and Islamic teachings has approximated that the end of the world is actually going to occur in the year 2280. One would assume that after all of the bogus end of the world predictions, humanity would wisen up. However, this isn't the case. There are still a whopping 15% of people who believe that planet earth will be donezo in their lifetime.

Does anyone else feel like the world will end when the Snapchat timer reaches zero? — 🗡 𝔟𝔯𝔶𝔠𝔢𝔱𝔞𝔱𝔱𝔬𝔬𝔰 🗡 (@brycetattoos) June 3, 2013