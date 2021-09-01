Logo
iPhone 12
Source: Getty Images

There Are Plenty of Reasons That Your Phone Gets Hot When Charging — Here's the 4-1-1

By

Sep. 1 2021, Published 3:43 p.m. ET

No matter how much technology continues to advance, the questions people have about their devices will always be a topic on social media. People are always curious why the iPhone no longer has a headphone jack or why some Samsung Galaxy phones take too long for the fingerprint to register. The questions are endless. But some questions about phones are universal no matter which device you call your own.

Over the years, many people have been wondering what can cause your phone to overheat. So, if you’ve been wondering why your phone overheats while charging, we’re here to drop some knowledge.

Apple Watch, air pods, and iPhone charging
Source: Getty Images
So, why does your phone overheat while charging?

Truth be told, the answer to why your phone overheats while charging isn’t cut and dry. In fact, there are many reasons why your device could overheat while you're charging it.

Per Huawei, one of the most common reasons that your phone feels like it’s on fire has to do with continuous use. The idea of shooting out a few text messages while charging your almost lifeless phone may seem like the best way to kill two birds with one stone, but it actually does more harm than good.

The site shares that your continuous usage will generate more heat, which will cause the temperature of your phone to skyrocket.

Another thing that could affect the temperature of your phone while charging is where you place your plugged-in phone. Placing your phone on a bed, sofa, or any surface where heat dissipation is poor will cause your device’s temperature to rise.

Lastly, your phone may overheat while charging if you're running multiple apps during charging. We totally get that you need to stay connected for a variety of reasons. However, keeping your apps running will cause your power consumption to increase, which will lead to an overheated phone.

An overheated phone can cause damage to your device in the long run.

Per EcoATM, a phone that constantly overheats can become damaged over time.

For starters, battery damage immediately becomes a factor. Not only will overheating drain your battery, but an overheated phone may not perform efficiently and be unable to store energy.

An overheated phone can also cause chip damage. Your system on chip (SOC) can be damaged. This houses various components such as processors, memory, wireless network capabilities, and on-chip caches. In turn, this can lead to your phone functioning slowly.

iPhone apps
Source: Getty Images

Not to mention, the construction of your phone can also be affected over time. An overheated phone can damage the adhesives that hold your device together and protect it from water. Over time, this will cause your phone to accumulate a buildup of dirt and dust while increasing the possibility of water damage.

Now that you know what can cause an overheated phone while charging and the damage that can be caused over time, it’s best to be mindful. After all, cell phones are not a cheap investment.

So refrain from using your phone while it's charging, close those apps, and keep it on a breathable surface. All of these measures could extend the life of your device.

