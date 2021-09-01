There Are Plenty of Reasons That Your Phone Gets Hot When Charging — Here's the 4-1-1

Truth be told, the answer to why your phone overheats while charging isn’t cut and dry. In fact, there are many reasons why your device could overheat while you're charging it.

Per Huawei , one of the most common reasons that your phone feels like it’s on fire has to do with continuous use. The idea of shooting out a few text messages while charging your almost lifeless phone may seem like the best way to kill two birds with one stone, but it actually does more harm than good.

The site shares that your continuous usage will generate more heat, which will cause the temperature of your phone to skyrocket.

Another thing that could affect the temperature of your phone while charging is where you place your plugged-in phone. Placing your phone on a bed, sofa, or any surface where heat dissipation is poor will cause your device’s temperature to rise.