Where to Find All of the Gnomes in 'Fortnite' — Season 5, Week 5 Challenges

Where to Find All of the Gnomes in 'Fortnite' — Season 5, Week 5 ChallengesBy Sara Belcher
Updated
If you thought you were done with the gnomes, Season 5, Week 5 in Fortnite is here to prove you wrong. The new challenge list put out includes a few new gnome escapades you'll need to go on, specifically digging them up in a couple of different locations around the map.
Luckily, we've got all of the answers to complete these quests, so no matter your skill level you can cross them off. Here's where to find the gnomes in Fort Crumpet, Holly Hedges, and Pleasant Park.
Where are Fort Crumpet, Holly Hedges, and Pleasant Park?
Before you can dig up the gnomes, you have to locate the specific areas of the map where the gnomes are buried.
There are two challenges that require digging up gnomes in Fort Crumpet, so it might be best to head there first to kill two birds with one stone. Fort Crumpet is actually the ruins of a fort located in the northwest area of the map. There's a peninsula to the west of Sweaty Sands, and you'll find Fort Crumpet in the dirt patch in the center of it.
Pleasant Park is located on the map, to the north of the Salty Towers, so finding it for one of the challenges shouldn't be too difficult. The same goes for Holly Hedges, which is located south of the Sweaty Sands but west of the Salty Towers.
If you need help finding those last two locations, just check your map. These locations should be labeled. That being said, just because the locations are labeled doesn't mean the gnomes will be easier to find there.
Where are the gnomes?
There are four gnomes in total in Fort Crumpet for you to collect. To complete the Fort Crumpet and Pleasant Park challenge, you'll find the gnomes in the north and west sections of the dirt patch that is the ruined fort. To complete the Fort Crumpet and Holly Hedges challenge, these gnomes are located both on the west side of the fort.
Guide Challenges— iTioFFMX - Fortnite News & Leaks (@iTioFFMX) December 31, 2020
Epic Missions Week 5
#1 - Find the blue coin
#2 - Dig up gnomes
#3 - Gather gnomes
#4 - Burials#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/hOILUWxPnC
Since it's nearly impossible to pinpoint these exact locations on a map for you, just remember as you're searching the area that you're looking for glowing blue mounds. Once you find one, that's where you'll need to dig!
In Pleasant Park, there are also two gnomes hiding for you to dig up. One of these gnomes is located in the center of the park area in the upper-right section. The second is located on the north end of the park area.
For Holly Hedges, you'll want to conduct your search toward the center. One of the gnomes is located slightly north of the area's center, near the holiday tree, while the second is just south of the first one in the garden area of Holly Hedges.
Again, if you're struggling to locate these exact coordinates, remember to look for glowing blue mounds and dig there to find the gnomes.