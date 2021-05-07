Looking for All of the Research Books in 'Fortnite'? Here They Are

Looking for All of the Research Books in 'Fortnite'? Here They AreBy Mustafa Gatollari
May. 7 2021, Published 10:57 a.m. ET
You have to give credit to Epic Games for keeping things interesting with its huge cash cow battle royale title.
Each new Fortnite season brings about a series of new challenges that are not only fun to complete and keep gamers engaged with innovative premises but also reward players with in-game loot, like a ton of experience points, other bonuses, and in-game swag.
The Season 6 Week 8: "Research Books" challenge nets you a ton of XP, but where are they on the island?
Where are all the research books in 'Fortnite'? Pleasant Park and Holly Hedges.
While this may sound like a pretty straightforward challenge, it's worth noting that the books themselves don't really stand out all that much. Luckily, there are five research books located in Holly Hedges and just another three in Pleasant Park.
Finding all eight of them will earn you a whopping 24,000 experience points. YouTuber HarryNinetyFour posted a great video delineating where all of the research books are, here's what it looks like below when you come across one:
Fortnite Research Book Locations: Holly Hedges
- Book 1: At the northwest yellow house, you'll find it on the ground.
- Book 2: At the northeast part of town at the brown house next to the garage.
- Book 3: At the southeast building in the living room.
- Book 4: At the southern brown house located on the ground floor.
- Book 5: At the western blue house located on the ground floor.
Fortnite Research Book Locations: Pleasant Park
- Book 1: At the center-northern house, you'll find it in the dining room.
- Book 2: At the southwest house located right in the dining room.
- Book 3: At the house immediately north of the southwest house above, you'll find it right next to the couch.
If you need more of a visual aide, then you can check out the YouTube video below, which walks you through exactly where to find all of the research books. While this might curb the fun for some gamers, if you're paying for a Battle Pass and don't have that much time to nab the XP, you may just want to cave in and check it out for yourself. (Plus, you're already reading this online guide anyway, so, yeah.)
There are a few other Season 6 challenges, like dancing at the Durr Burger location.
It wouldn't be Fortnite without some strange dance moves, and this one challenge incorporates emotes into earning some more XP for yourself.
So where is the Durr Burger located? Just west of the Weepy Woods and north west of the Slurpy Swamp. Here it is on the island's map so you can find it more easily.
Because it's one of the more readily visible landmarks that players can see after they've hopped off the bus at the beginning of a game, and because of the nature of this challenge, you should be mindful of other gamers.
They'll probably be heading over to the location in order to get their dancing on and secure themselves some XP. So maybe land away from it and carefully make your way to the Durr Burger to ensure you aren't murked.