Looking for All of the Research Books in 'Fortnite'? Here They Are

You have to give credit to Epic Games for keeping things interesting with its huge cash cow battle royale title.

Each new Fortnite season brings about a series of new challenges that are not only fun to complete and keep gamers engaged with innovative premises but also reward players with in-game loot, like a ton of experience points, other bonuses, and in-game swag.

The Season 6 Week 8: "Research Books" challenge nets you a ton of XP, but where are they on the island?