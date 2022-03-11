How to Find the Level Up Token in the Ruins in 'Fortnite'By Sara Belcher
Mar. 10 2022, Published 7:57 p.m. ET
In an effort to help more players get the most of the first season of Fortnite's newest chapter, the developers released the Monarch Level Up Pack, offering players a way to level up quickly.
The pack, which was released on Feb. 17, features a series of Level Up Tokens that, once collected, will take you up one full level (no matter where you are XP-wise for your current level).
These tokens are super helpful to those who haven't had a chance to go through everything Season 1 has to offer, so if you purchased the pack, you'll want to take advantage of it.
As Fortnite's season draws to a close, there are only a few Level Up Tokens left — and one of them is located in the Ruins, which are a bit tricky to find. Unfortunately, the Ruins aren't marked on Fortnite's Chapter 3 map — so where are they? Here's a quick guide to help you out.
Where are the Ruins in 'Fortnite'? They're not marked on the map.
If you haven't already had a chance to comb through every corner of the map introduced in Chapter 3, then you probably haven't come across the Ruins just yet.
There are a couple of locations across the map that could easily be confused for the Ruins: the Temple and Tumbledown Temple. The Temple is located slightly northeast of the Daily Bugle, while Tumbledown Temple is located directly to the west of The Joneses.
The Level Up Token you'll need is not in either of these places. The easiest way to locate the Ruins is by going to the Daily Bugle and then going east. The Ruins are located at the tip of the peninsula before the islands that are east of the Sanctuary. Getting here should be pretty simple, as you can just land here during a round and immediately complete the tasks you have left. If you don't land here at the start of a match, it may be more difficult to get all of the things you need.
Where to find the Level Up Tokens located at the Ruins in 'Fortnite.'
When you approach the Ruins, there will be multiple structures to navigate through to find the Level Up Token. While you may be inclined to check the main structure, we can tell you right now that it's not located there.
Instead, you'll find a Level Up Token at the tower behind the main structure, located on the edge of a cliff. Try to land here when you enter a match if you can, or else you'll need to build structures to close the gap and reach the tower (which takes extra time and resources).
The Level Up Token should be easy to find once you make it to the tower, meaning you're one step closer to completing all of the challenges in the Monarch Quests.