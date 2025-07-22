Where Did Malcolm-Jamal Warner Live? Inside the Life of the Late ‘Cosby Show’ Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner became part of television history when, in 1984, he landed the role of Theo Huxtable on ‘The Cosby Show.’ By Danielle Jennings Published July 22 2025, 3:05 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As Hollywood continues to mourn the death of late The Cosby Show star Malcolm-Jamal Warner and fans are sharing their favorite onscreen memories of his iconic character, there has also been renewed interest in his personal life — specifically where he called home throughout the last few years.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner became part of television history when, in 1984, he landed the role of the only son, Theo Huxtable, on NBC’s ratings juggernaut and iconic family sitcom The Cosby Show.

Where did Malcolm-Jamal Warner live?

During the most recent years of his life, Malcolm-Jamal lived a private life in Atlanta after relocating from California, where his mother (and former manager) Pamela Warner lives, according to PEOPLE. He also opted to keep his personal life as private as possible despite his celebrity status, even during the height of The Cosby Show fame. As of now, and likely as Malcolm-Jamal intended, the identities of his wife and daughter, with whom he lived in Atlanta, have not been publicly revealed.

How did Malcolm-Jamal Warner pass away?

On Sunday, July 20, while on vacation in Costa Rica with his family, The Resident star drowned at a local beach while swimming, per PEOPLE. In a statement obtained by the outlet, the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) in Costa Rica said of the actor’s death that he "appears to have entered the sea and was apparently swept away by a current."

"The man was rescued by bystanders and taken to shore, where he received treatment from the Costa Rican Red Cross. However, he was declared lifeless at the scene," local authorities said. Officials further added that Malcolm-Jamal "apparently died as a result of asphyxiation by submersion."

Was anyone else involved in the incident?

At 2:10 p.m. local time, the Costa Rican Red Cross said via statement it received a report of a “water-related” emergency incident at the Playa Grande resort in Cahuita, Limón. Three ambulances arrived at the scene, where they “attended” to two adult male patients, one of whom was Malcolm-Jamal.

The other individual was reportedly transported to a local Limón clinic in critical condition. Meanwhile, back at the scene, local first responders performed CPR on the Emmy nominee, who was sadly declared dead at the scene, the Costa Rican Red Cross confirmed, according to PEOPLE.

Additionally, the Costa Rican Red Cross shared in its report of the incident that “two people were dragged by a water current at the beach,” and both parties were already out of the water by the time the local paramedics arrived. “The scene was subsequently handed over to the police authorities for the appropriate legal procedures,” the Costa Rican Red Cross said.