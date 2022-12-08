Celine Dion Has Various Residences in the U.S. And Europe
Four syllables, one music icon: Celine Dion. The legendary songstress is widely known as the “Priestess of Pop” thanks to selling over 200 million records worldwide. Celine’s hit songs include “All By Myself,” “That’s The Way It Is,” “I’m Your Lady,” and more that have been featured in various films and TV shows.
In other words, Celine is pop music royalty.
As such, fans were saddened to learn that the 54-year-old is currently battling the rare autoimmune and neurological disease, stiff person syndrome. And since the songbird will be taking a much-needed break from touring, fans are wondering where she will rehabilitate.
Celine is quite wealthy, so we’re sure that her options for rehabilitation are endless. That said, where does Celine Dion live? Here’s everything that we know.
Celine Dion has two primary residences — one in Europe and one in the U.S.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Celine has acquired many homes throughout her career in the U.S., Europe, and Canada. Many of the homes have since been sold after the death of her late husband René Angélil.
As of writing, the outlet shares that Celine’s primary properties include an 8,000 square-foot mansion in Las Vegas and a $10 million mansion in Paris, France.
Since the U.S. and Paris have been revered for their medical facilities and doctors, Celine will be in great hands wherever she decides to live while rehabilitating.
However, the songstress has not revealed where she will be getting medical care, so it’s likely Celine will split her time between the residences or choose to get care at one location.
On Dec. 8. 2022, Celine Dion announced that she has been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome.
Let’s send Celine and her loved ones positivity. On Dec. 8, 2022, Celine took to social media to share that she has been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, an autoimmune and neurological disease.
Cleveland Clinic shares that “stiff person syndrome aka Moersch-Woltman syndrome and formerly stiff man syndrome affects the central nervous system.” Symptoms of the disease include “stiffening of the muscles of their trunk followed by the development of stiffness and rigidity in the legs and other muscles in the body over time.”
In Celine’s announcement, she shared that this disease is the cause of the body spasms she’s been experiencing for some time.
Additionally, Celine spoke on getting the support from her children and loved ones, along with having a medical team by her side to help her get better.
At this time, Celine’s care plan is currently unknown, but fans and fellow A-listers are all wishing the 54-year-old all the best with her health.