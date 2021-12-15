NBC's New Show 'Grand Crew' Is Like 'Friends' but With Less Coffee

We are always reluctant to say that a new television show reminds us of an old one because each is delightfully unique in its own way. Of course, when we found out what NBC's latest show, Grand Crew, was about, we couldn't stop ourselves from humming a little "I'll be there for you." Grand Crew centers around a group of young professionals trying to navigate the ups and downs of life. OK, is it set in New York? We might freak out if it is. Where does Grand Crew take place?