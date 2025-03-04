TV Personality Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Her Family Have No Plans to Leave California Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her family moved into a new home in 2024. By Allison DeGrushe Published March 4 2025, 3:01 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @jingervuolo

Since rising to fame on TLC reality shows like 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, Jinger Duggar Vuolo has remained in the spotlight. Beyond her TV appearances, she has also authored four books, a few of which criticize the Duggar family's religious beliefs.

With all these ventures contributing to her success, it's clear that Jinger and her family have built a comfortable lifestyle. That said, many are now wondering: Where does Jinger Duggar Vuolo live now? Here's what you need to know!

Where does Jinger Duggar Vuolo live now?

At the time of writing, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her family — her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, their daughters, and their soon-to-arrive baby boy — are living in Southern California. In early August 2024, the couple made a significant move, purchasing the Tudor-style home they had been renting in Santa Clarita, Calif., for $1.9 million, according to Realtor.com.

Before becoming Jinger and Jeremy's home, the property had been owned by The Master's University and Seminary, which is conveniently located near Jeremy's workplace. The institution had bought the house for $1.75 million and had rented it out to the couple before the sale. Now, the Vuolos will trade in their rental agreement for a mortgage, even securing a loan of $1.52 million to finance the purchase.

This new chapter comes after a series of moves for the pair. After Jinger left Arkansas, she and Jeremy spent some time in Laredo, Texas. However, the lovebirds ultimately relocated to California in 2019 — and they haven't left.

In October 2022, they bought a home in Los Angeles for $830,000. But by early June 2024, In Touch Weekly reported that the couple decided to put their five-bedroom, 1,800-square-foot property on the market for $899,999. Fans were taken aback by the move, especially since Jinger and Jeremy had been actively documenting their home renovation journey on social media. Now, with their new home in Santa Clarita, it looks like Jinger, Jeremy, and their growing family have settled into yet another fresh start in sunny California!

Jinger Duggar Vuolo doesn't plan on leaving California.

It's been a few years since Jinger and Jeremy made the decision to pack up their lives and move to California, and it looks like they're planning to stay put for the long haul. In fact, when they bought their Los Angeles home in 2022, Jinger and Jeremy took to YouTube to share the news and clear up any rumors.

In the video, Jinger humorously addressed fans who were hoping they might be leaving the state, stating, "So, we are not moving out of California for those of you who think we are and were starting to clap and cheer for us. But we love California, and so, we're staying in California!"