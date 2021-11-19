'911 Crisis Center' Shows What It's Really Like for Emergency Dispatchers

Call center supervisor Marra Wargo shared with the WKYC podcast 3 Things to Know With Stephanie Haney that often, dispatchers become heroes themselves.

"I actually delivered a baby once over the phone, a little girl," Marra said. "I have not met the family or anything, but I keep track [of how old the little girl is] because that was so memorable for me. How many opportunities are you gonna get for that?"

She also once helped someone perform the Heimlich maneuver on their dog over the phone.