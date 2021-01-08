Dan Flynn Is the Resident Paramedic and Analyst on A&E's 'Live Rescue'

Prior to its cancellation, Live PD was one of the most-viewed offerings on the A&E Network. The reality series showcased police officers in the line of duty, and hundreds of episodes were released during its four-year tenure.

A&E axed Live PD in the summer of 2020 in the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality. The cancellation came just one month after the channel had renewed the series for an additional 160 episodes.