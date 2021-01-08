There Are Some Concerns With 'Live Rescue' Actually Airing Live on TV

Journalist Ashleigh Banfield presented Live Rescue to viewers during its first season, but after stepping down from the role, she made it possible for former ER physician and experienced TV host Matt Iseman to take over. He has been the trusted host from the A&E bullpen since Season 2 and he has continued to welcome viewers into the raw, allegedly live, 9-1-1 rescue calls.

Watch Live Rescue on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on A&E.