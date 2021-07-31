Where Is 'a Discovery of Witches' Filmed? Locations From the Book Come to Life

Sky One series A Discovery of Witches captured audience imaginations everywhere with the enchanting tale of magic, romance, and adventure. While the show is, unfortunately, coming to an end in Season 3 , that hasn't stopped fans from wanting to re-live the magic by visiting all the fantastical locations from the show. So, where is A Discovery of Witches filmed? Here's what we know.

'A Discovery of Witches' is filmed in many of the real locations from the book.

Fans of the All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness know that Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer)'s character is a professor at Oxford during the events of A Discovery of Witches. Similarly, the show aspires to achieve authenticity by filming in locations around the U.K.

During the production of Season 3, several cast members were spotted filming in Queen Square, London, England. The reason for filming is speculated to be scenes that take place outside Clairmont House, which belongs to vampire Matthew (Matthew Goode).

Another location where filming took place for Season 3 is Cardiff University, Cardiff, Wales. Reportedly, the building's exterior is built in a historic style reminiscent of the French Quarter in New Orleans, so the University was integral in filming scenes for the Bishop-Clairmont scion branch located in the U.S. south.

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that A Discovery of Witches makes magic happen, but to bring the supernatural elements of the show to life, they need a sound stage. Thankfully, Bad Wolf Studios in Cardiff, Wales, has the perfect accommodations for a fantasy set to come to life. Most of the larger sets that appear multiple times in the show (such as a replica of Oxford University’s Bodleian Library) are located here.

According to Parade, the crew spent eight weeks painstakingly re-constructing the Bodleian for Season 1 of the show. Parade noted that executive producer Jane Trantor told Radio Times how dismantling the set was equally as expensive as its construction, so a more permanent fixture of the show is needed to reduce costs.

The interior of the Bishop house also became a permanent fixture at Bad Wolf Studios. However, not all parts of the house could be replicated indoors, and a farmhouse nearby was used for the exterior shots of Emily and Sarah's home. The interior for Matthew's childhood home is also at Bad Wolf Studios, making it easy for actors to transition from one interior to another, something especially important in Season 3 of A Discovery of Witches for all of Diana and Matthew's traveling.

No one can deny the beautiful scenery and sweeping locations that dazzle A Discovery of Witches viewers. And thanks to a few eagle-eyed fans who spotted the filming locations, you can take a trip to re-visit your favorite scenes or moments. After all, doesn't everyone want to be swept away by a handsome vampire while also being a powerful witch?