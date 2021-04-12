Where Is Amy From 'The Bobby Bones Show'?

Amy didn't say what caused her father's death, but in her Instagram post, she did say that he had tested positive for the virus. She doesn't say when exactly, but it seems like it was back in 2020, when Harvey was in a "frail" state, both mentally and physically. "COVID didn’t take dad from us... but it certainly contributed to his frail mental & physical state," she said. "Funny he’s wearing a ‘2020 sucks’ shirt in latest video because while it’s now 2021... the aftermath of 2020 sucks for sure."

Amy's Instagram shows how close she is to her family and especially her dad. He's supported her in her business ventures by wearing clothes from her work with The Shop Forward, and there are tons of pics of them together, as well as of him with her kids. Throughout her feed, it's clear that they had a great relationship and that he was a big part of her life.

Right now, it's not clear when Amy will be returning to The Bobby Bones Show, but it's understandable that she should take all the time she needs.