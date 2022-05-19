Where Is Angelyne Now? Billboard Queen Is Subject of New Peacock Series

Where Is Angelyne Now? Billboard Queen Is Subject of New Peacock SeriesBy Tatayana Yomary
May. 19 2022, Published 5:33 p.m. ET
Long before the Kardashian-Jenner clan became social media influencers and moguls, Angelyne — born Ronia Tamar Goldberg — was the “it” girl. The busty blonde gained fame in the 1980s due to her Billboards around Los Angeles. After her first Billboard in 1984, Angelyne became a megastar who tapped into music, the film industry, and modeling. In essence, she became a Los Angeles icon.
Fast-forward to 2022, and Angelyne’s name still gets the people going. In fact, Peacock has just released a limited series that chronicles the life of the LA legend. As news of the series continues to make its rounds, social media users are ready to learn about Angelyne’s latest achievements.
So, where is Angelyne now? Keep reading to find out.
Angelyne is still a notable celebrity in LA, thanks to her famous billboard images.
Once a celebrity, always a celebrity. In case you didn't know, Angeline's 1984 billboard showed the model wearing a white getup and red-brimmed glasses while displaying a phone number for management. And that's all it took to magnify her celebrity status. Even though Angelyne was a hot commodity in the '80s and '90s, the now-71-year-old is still capitalizing off of her celebrity.
According to The Cinemaholic, Angelyne is still a LA resident and uses her celebrity to sell merchandise out of her famous pink Corvette. The outlet shares that Angelyne frequently has meet-and-greet sessions with fans.
In fact, The Cinemaholic shares that in April 2021, “Angelyne auctioned her first NFT online — a crypto art piece created by Lizzie Klein."
And as for Angelyne’s return to the film industry, it’s reported that the star was determined to make a film about herself, titled Angelyne: Billboard Queen, in order to tell her own side of her story. Unfortunately, the 2021 production was said to be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and there is no word on if production has resumed.
Not to mention, Angelyne is reportedly dabbling in the humanitarian sector. In an April 2021 interview with The San Diego Tribune, Angelyne shared her plans of rehabilitating the homeless if elected as governor of California. In case you’ve been out of the loop, Angelyne ran for governor of California in two different recall elections, in 2003 and in 2021.
Peacock's limited drama series ‘Angelyne’ takes a look at the LA legend.
Folks who are ready to see Angelyn’s story hit the small screen won’t have to wait too long. Actress Emmy Rossum plays the role of the busty blonde in a new five-episode Peacock limited series. Per Hollywood Life, the series is based on Gary Baum's 2017 Hollywood Reporter article that revealed Angelyne's identity.
In a May 2022 interview with The Guardian, Angelyne heavily criticized Gary’s exposé and the show, but showrunners have clearly found value in his story.
Angelyne is currently available to stream on Peacock.