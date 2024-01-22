Home > Television > HGTV HGTV’s ‘Battle on the Mountain’ Features Home Renos at 13,000 Feet HGTV’s new competition ‘Battle on the Mountain,’ premiering on Jan. 22, has home renovators in “peak” form as they work in an alpine setting. By Dan Clarendon Jan. 22 2024, Published 3:46 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Rico León Kim Myles, Kim Wolfe, and Rico Léon of 'Battle on the Mountain'

HGTV says its new series Battle on the Mountain — which debuts with a supersized, two-hour premiere on Monday, Jan. 22, at 9 p.m. ET — will “raise the stakes of competitive home renovation to new heights. And the cable network means that quite literally: The competition takes place 13,000 feet above sea level. So, where was Battle on the Mountain filmed?

Article continues below advertisement

We’ll give you some hints: Battle on the Mountain’s filming location is a ski resort town in the Centennial State. The town was founded in 1859 and settled by Gold Rush prospectors. More recently, the town has been the home to many U.S. Olympians, including snowboarding siblings Arielle and Taylor Gold. Give up? Read on for the answer…

‘Battle on the Mountain’ is filmed in Breckenridge, Colo.

As HGTV explains in a press release, three skilled teams will face off over the course of Battle on the Mountain’s six-episode season, sprucing up mountainside homes in Breckenridge, Colo. The team that adds the most property value to their allotted home will win $50,000. And those teams are three married duos: Amber and Trey Masciarelli of Bellaire, Ohio; David and Stephen St. Russell of Dorchester, Mass.; and Lymari and Tony Navarro of Bloomington, Ind.

Article continues below advertisement

HGTV stars are coaching and judging the competition.

Three HGTV personalities serve as coaches for this season of Battle on the Mountain: Rico León (Rico to the Rescue), Kim Myles (Design Star: Next Gen) and Kim Wolfe (Why The Heck Did I Buy This House?) And Down Home Fab stars Chelsea and Cole DeBoer will judge Battle on the Mountain’s first episode, awarding $3,000 to the team that turns out the best kitchen and dining room renovation.

Article continues below advertisement

Later in the season, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate), Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House), Page Turner (Fix My Flip), and Cristy Lee (Steal This House) will pop up in Breckenridge to judge the teams’ handiwork. And in a nod to Battle on the Mountain’s predecessor, Battle on the Beach mentors Taniya Nayak, Ty Pennington, and Alison Victoria will also stop by to check out the action.

Article continues below advertisement

The competition was “fun and intense,” Kim Wolfe says.

Kim told TV Insider in December 2023 that filming Battle on the Mountain “blew away every expectation” she had of work being fun. “It was a blast,” she added. “Competition meets home renovation was magical. My two favorite things. To get to do them both and having the competition component made it very enjoyable.”

Kim is no stranger to high stakes, of course, having competed in and won Survivor: One World in 2012. And she told TV Insider that she feels like she competes with herself during her day job on Why The Heck Did I Buy This House? On Battle on the Mountain, however, she got to compete with her team, she said.