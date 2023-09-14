Home > Television > HGTV > No Demo Reno 'No Demo Reno' Star Jenn Todryk Talks "Moodier" Design Style in Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE) 'No Demo Reno' star Jenn Todryk spoke exclusively with 'Distractify' about how her design style has changed in Season 3 of the HGTV series. By Gabrielle Bernardini Sep. 14 2023, Published 2:04 p.m. ET Source: HGTV

Home renovation expert Jennifer Todryk is back in Season 3 of her hit HGTV series No Demo Reno. Continuing to help clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Jenn will use her skills to upgrade her clients' homes without major demolition. In the past two seasons, audiences watched how Jenn navigated tight budgets and found innovative ways to incorporate her clients' personal styles.

In Season 3, Jenn will continue to help reinvent a design space while also working on a personal project of her own – a brewery. Yes, fans will get to watch as Jenn and her husband, Mike Todryk, renovate and open a local brewery. Ahead of the new season, Distractify sat down exclusively with the social media personality to talk about Season 3, including how her design style has changed over the years and more.

HGTV's 'No Demo Reno' Star Jenn Todryk talks how her design style has changed.

Similarly to fashion, design trends have come and gone over the years. Remember when shiplapping every wall was the go-to style? Well, we couldn't help but ask Jenn how her design aesthetic has changed since Season 1.

"Whenever I did my pilot in 2019, everything was still white and gray, pretty much in design. [It was] coming off of farmhouse into modern farmhouse and everything was very neutral but like real neutral," she said. "And now, I think the design from Season 3 is drastically different. I think it's a lot moodier. I think I'm definitely more into the organic, modern space." In Season 3, Jenn told us that she felt lucky to have clients who "weren't afraid of bold choices."

"It felt like I got to do a lot of really fun, moodier, bolder color schemes, jewel tones, dark woods, not just the light woods that have been popular for the last five years or so," she continued. " I would definitely say moody, earthier, organic, modern meets mid-century vibe."

HGTV's 'No Demo Reno' Star Jenn Todryk on the biggest challenge she faces in Season 3.

With the cost of labor and materials increasing in the last few years, Jenn told us that she really had to "perfect the art of stretching the dollar" when it comes to construction and home renovation. "What I could get for my clients for the dollar on Season 1, it's drastically different in Season 3," she noted.

"Everything costs more money, [and] now materials and labor are astronomically higher, and so the budgets, people will notice the budgets have naturally gone up [because] they have to," she added. "We can't do the same amount of work for them with the [same 2019 budget]." Aside from working on her clients' homes this season, Jenn is also undertaking a personal project. The renovation expert and her husband are opening up a local brewery.

That is his dream, his passion and I just worked alongside him to help design, obviously," she gushed. "We already own a coffee shop and he wanted to expand for a place for the community, basically a gathering spot. We're both really, really big on community and we both want to leave our mark on the community that we live in."