The Byron Bay Locals Weren't Thrilled With the Netflix Reality Series 'Byron Baes'

Netflix has taken its viewers to various points across the globe with its countless original shows and movies. One of its more recent series, Twentysomethings: Austin, took viewers to the Texas capital as a group of 20-somethings moved to the area to see if they found a new city where they could thrive.

Now, the streaming service is taking us to the other side of the world with Byron Baes, a reality series featuring a cast of creatives trying to make it big in what Netflix calls "the Instagrammable epicenter of Australia’s counterculture."

But where is Byron Bay? (Spoiler: The locals aren't excited about the show.)