Who Are the Baes Starring in 'Byron Baes'? — Meet the Cast

Who Are the Baes Starring in 'Byron Baes'? — Meet the CastBy Leila Kozma
Feb. 23 2022, Published 11:46 a.m. ET
A crossover between Summer House, Twentysomethings: Austin, and Terrace House, Netflix's latest reality TV show features 13 creatives, influencers, and entrepreneurs ready and raring to make their wildest dreams come true.
The streaming platform released the trailer for Byron Baes on Feb. 22, 2022, teasing the explosive drama and genuinely beautiful moments the cast will experience over the course of eight episodes. However, the forthcoming reality TV show has already garnered some controversy for its portrayal of Byron Bay, a ravishingly beautiful beach with a rich history to boast — and some cast members are bound to stir up trouble.
Who is slated to be the villain of Season 1 of Byron Baes? Let's meet the cast.
Jade Kevin Foster obtained 1.2 million Instagram followers before joining 'Byron Baes.'
A model, actor, and social media influencer, Jade Kevin Foster has already cemented himself as an A-lister in his home country of Australia. Byron Baes is bound to propel him to international fame.
"Growing up in a small town in NSW Australia really made me appreciate the little things in life," Jade told Vanity Teen. "I always had dreams of bright lights and big cities, and I was determined to make my dreams come true."
Spiritualistic therapist Simba Ali signed on for 'Byron Baes,' as well.
A spiritualistic therapist, Simba Ali is slated to bring good vibes all around.
'The Bachelorette Australia' and 'Bachelor in Paradise' alum Nathan Favro has joined the cast.
An Instagram influencer with around 31,000 followers to boast, Nathan is one of the cast members who already had an impressive fanbase before joining Byron Baes.
Alex Reid will also star in 'Byron Baes.'
Not to be confused with Katie Price's ex, a mixed martial artist who also goes by the name of Alex Reid, the star of Byron Baes will likely establish himself as a core member of the group.
Elias Chigros is another heartthrob starring in the show.
A fashion model with 117,000 Instagram followers, Elias often treats fans to snaps capturing his latest surfing adventures and casual hangouts with friends. Let's hope he'll take his shirt off in Byron Baes, as well.
Elle Watson is a businesswoman, philanthropist, and a star of 'Byron Baes.'
A seasoned businesswoman, Elle currently serves as the executive director of ONE. Sustainable Fund. In the past, she has also worked as a managing partner at Providus Investments and a board member of Beyond Coral Foundation.
Hannah Brauer will also appear on the show.
Hannah Brauer is a blogger, social media influencer, and co-creative director of Bisque Traders.
Sarah Tangye is a musician and your new obsession.
A mightily talented musician hailing from Adelaide, Sarah will also appear on Byron Baes.
Jessica and Lauren Johansen Bell will also appear in 'Byron Baes.'
Byron Baes features a friendship duo (looking at you, Elle and Nathan), a couple, and twin sisters Jessica and Lauren Johansen Bell. Will they win over everyone on the show? It very much looks like it.
Dave Frim and Saskia Wotton are bound to impress the viewers of 'Byron Baes.'
Dave Frim and Saskia Wotton joined Byron Baes as a couple — will they stay together until the end? Let's face it, breaking up these two would require some serious pot-stirring.