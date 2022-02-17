Given Her Netflix Movies, the Reason Ava Michelle Was Kicked off 'Dance Moms' Is Pretty Ironic

Abby forced Ava to stand next to the second-tallest girl on the team to showcase how different their height discrepancy was. This wasn't the first time Abby mentioned her distaste for Ava's height on the show, either. She constantly hurled insults at the 10-year-old for being taller than everyone else on the team, and even compared Ava to a “praying mantis." However, Ava's height has only worked in her favor since she was given the boot from Dance Moms.