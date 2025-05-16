Where is 'Doctor Odyssey' Filmed? Exotic-Looking Destinations Are Closer Than You Think "It's 'Love Boat' on acid." By Ivy Griffith Updated May 16 2025, 2:29 p.m. ET Source: ABC

There's something unusual about Doctor Odyssey that fans can't quite put their finger on. On the surface, it seems like a combination of Below Deck and Grey's Anatomy. Yet some fans are saying they are getting vibes more akin to Lost, which means that they're convinced that there's something lurking below the surface that fans aren't quite aware of yet.

So where is the bizarre and intriguing ocean-bound medical drama filmed? Here's what we know about the filming location and a bizarre theory that some fans say explain everything about the show's unsettling vibes.

Where is 'Doctor Odyssey' filmed?

At first blush, Doctor Odyssey is just a "medical drama meets cruise show" on steroids. One Reddit user referred to it as "Love Boat on acid," which seems as apt as any description for a series that otherwise seems to defy description. But where is the theory-spawning series filmed?

Joshua Jackson, who plays the ship's head doctor, Dr. Max Bankman, revealed that the show's filming location in Los Angeles, Calif., was a big part of the appeal when considering whether or not to do the show. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he shared, "If we were filming on an actual cruise ship, it would make it very hard for me to drop my daughter off at school in the morning."

So while it may seem as though the drama-filled ship is exploring the furthest reaches of the planet, it's actually being created right in the backyard of Californians. Which is no real surprise, considering the number of backlots and resources ABC has at their disposal in L.A.

Is 'Doctor Odyssey' set in purgatory?

But while we're touching on the fact that the show can create so much magic out of sets and backdrops, we have to talk about what other things showrunners may be pulling the wool over our eyes about. Several wild fan theories circulating the internet suggest Doctor Odyssey isn't just about love, drama, and weird medical emergencies on the high seas.

In one TikTok video, a long-time fan of Joshua Jackson says that she heard a theory suggesting that Dr. Max is actually "still in a coma from being patient zero with COVID." The fan goes on to cite the number of references the show makes to death and suggests that it's possible the doctor is actually in some form of purgatory.

Which does sound a little Lost-esque, if we think about it. While some users brushed off the theory, calling it "Just good fun trash TV," and saying they don't expect a twist, others were intrigued. One user mused, "It's giving off a weird Twilight Zone vibe, that boat design and lighting are super weird, and the way Don Johnson's character talks is super mysterious."