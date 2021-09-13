Discovery Channel's 'Getaway Driver' Boosted Georgia's Economy

Michelle Rodriguez, who has played the role of Letty in the Fast and the Furious films, was excited to be offered the role. "I'm glad Discovery has decided to take it to the edge with a show like this. This is a whole new type of challenge for racers of all classes. I'm excited for what we're pioneering here,” she said in a statement.

And it’s not just Michelle's role in the film that makes her the perfect host for the show. She also has cred on the track. She once took rapper Cardi B stunt driving — a skill she picked up after years of working on the popular auto-driven films.

Season 1 of Getaway Driver is now streaming on Discovery, Discovery Plus, and Amazon Prime.