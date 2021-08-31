Where is 'Hart to Heart,' Kevin Hart's Talk Show Featuring Celebrities, Filmed?

The first three episodes of Hart to Heart arrived on Peacock on Aug. 5, 2021, offering eager viewers a chance to find out more about the day-to-day life of celebs like Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson, and Taraji P. Henson.

Hosted by actor, producer, and funnyman Kevin Hart, the informal talk show offers a space for musicians, actors, and talk show hosts to tease details about their passion projects and work endeavors. So, where is Hart to Heart filmed?