Want to Know Where Jeffrey Epstein Is Buried? Here's What We Know

Epstein died in prison back in 2009 while awaiting his trial for sex trafficking underage girls in New York. By Niko Mann Published Jan. 20 2026, 3:03 p.m. ET

People are wondering where the late billionaire and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is buried after a large replica of a birthday note that President Donald Trump gave him was erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. According to The Hill, the 10-foot replica went up one day before the convicted sex offender’s birthday.

The Wall Street Journal uncovered the letter, which was included in a book for the then-50-year-old Epstein's birthday. Trump and Epstein were longtime friends, and the letter included an outline of a naked woman that was drawn by Trump and the words, "A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret." Epstein died in a New York City jail while awaiting trial for sex-trafficking young girls in 2009. So, where is he buried?



Where is Jeffrey Epstein buried?

According to The Palm Beach Post, Epstein was cremated, and his brother, Mark, picked up his remains. Mark reportedly had his brother's ashes interred inside an unmarked crypt in Palm Beach, Fla., next to their parents.

The slab where Epstein's remains are located in the mausoleum was removed and replaced with a blank one temporarily, according to a user on Reddit who went by the crypt. "He’s lying in an unmarked mausoleum next to his parents, Seymour and Paula," wrote the Reddit user. "After he was interred, his parents' slab was removed and replaced with a blank one for a while. I stopped by this week and noticed it was back, but his still unmarked. Palm Beach Gardens, FL."

Did Jeffrey Epstein have a will?

Yes, Epstein did have a will, and it was changed just two days before his death, according to NBC News. The late billionaire reportedly had assets worth $577,672,654. The will left nothing to his brother, Mark, and all the assets went into a trust, which was seemingly an attempt to hide funds from his victims.

The late billionaire was arrested in 2019 for sex trafficking underage girls in New York. Epstein was also arrested in Palm Beach back in 2006 for soliciting a prostitute. In 2008, he pleaded guilty to the federal charge and received an 18-month sentence. Epstein served his sentence in the Palm Beach County Jail, where he had his own private wing, according to The Palm Beach Post.

Epstein's will was filed in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he owned two islands dubbed "Pedophile Island." The billionaire reportedly flew underage girls on his private plane to the islands for sex. Trump denied writing the birthday note for Epstein's 50th birthday, and after the 10-foot replica was erected, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson released a statement calling liberals "deranged."

