'Judge Steve Harvey' Is Filmed in a Massive Georgia Studio

The courtroom in Judge Steve Harvey was built at the studio specifically for the show, meaning that it’s certainly not a real-life house of law. However, the meticulous detail and expert lighting do make it appear quite real. The studio has made sure all of the elements of a real courtroom are present on the show’s set, including a witness panel, seating area for spectators, and of course, Steve Harvey's own judge’s bench.

Judge Steve Harvey airs every Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.