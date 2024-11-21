Home > Entertainment > Music One Direction's Liam Payne Has Been Buried, but Where Is He Laid to Rest? Liam Payne is now buried after passing suddenly in October, and his final resting place is a history-rich location fit for royalty. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 21 2024, 1:11 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

One Direction fans have been in mourning since October 16, when news broke that former group member Liam Payne had passed away suddenly at the age of 31. A number of questions still swirl about the circumstances of his death, adding to the pain for loved ones left behind.

On Nov. 20, friends and loved ones came together to remember Liam and lay him to rest in England. But where is he buried? Here's what we know about Liam's final resting place and the sad occasion that brought his One Direction brothers back together for a heartbroken reunion.

Here's where Liam Payne is buried.

Liam lost his life on Oct. 16 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Over a month later, friends and loved ones gathered in Amersham, England, for a private ceremony laying him to rest. Amersham is a 30-minute train ride northwest of London, or an hour and a half by car.

The church where Liam was buried is called St. Mary's, and it's in Amersham, Buckinghamshire. The chapel was built around 1140 A.D. and has been considered important ground for centuries. Prior to the building of St. Mary's, the grounds occupied the place where the Roman Road crosses the River Misbourne, making it a vital location for travel in the ancient world.

Throughout history, the church has welcomed many famous faces, including John Knox, Oliver Cromwell, Puritan Divine Richard Baxter, and William Penn. In the 1600s, distant family members of the famous Sir Francis Drake bought the property, and they own it to this day. With a medieval structure and centuries of history, it's a stately place for Liam's eternal rest.

Liam's funeral brought together his former One Direction group members.

It was not a happy occasion that brought them together, but Liam's funeral did provide his former One Direction group mates a chance to have a tearful reunion. After they split, the group had promised to work together in the future. Unfortunately, they never got the chance.

One Direction splintered in 2015 when member Zayn Malik left and broke up fully in 2016. Zayn along with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan all attended Liam's funeral. There was no fanfare, no "pose together for the camera" moments, but it was clear that they were all together holding space for their lost friend.

Aside from his superstar friends, Liam was also attended by music producer Simon Cowell, comedian James Corden, and family members that included his girlfriend Kate Cassidy and ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole.

Source: MEGA, Getty Images One Direction members gathered to remember Liam