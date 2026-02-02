Where Is 'Miss Scarlet and the Duke' Filmed? The Answer May Surprise Fans 'Miss Scarlet and the Duke' looks like Victorian London, but the streets fans love were built far from England. By Darrell Marrow Published Feb. 2 2026, 12:35 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/MASTERPIECE PBS

If you’ve been watching Miss Scarlet and the Duke and admiring the sets, your instincts are right — but you’re usually not looking at London. The series, now titled Miss Scarlet, is set in London. However, production has leaned on other cities to sell that Victorian vibe.

Miss Scarlet is a British-American period mystery drama set in Victorian London. The show follows Eliza Scarlet, played by Kate Phillips, the city’s first female private detective. After her father’s death, she takes over his detective agency and solves crimes alongside Scotland Yard detectives. In Season 1, Eliza clashes and trades banter with Chief Inspector William “The Duke” Wellington, creating a classic will-they-won’t-they situation. Fans love the series for its characters and mysteries, but many viewers are especially drawn to the detailed Victorian streets and buildings.

Where is ‘Miss Scarlet and The Duke’ filmed?

The first season of Miss Scarlet and the Duke was filmed entirely in Ireland. According to Screen Global Production, the crew shot outdoor scenes around Dublin, using the city’s historic architecture to double for 1880s London. Viewers can even spot landmarks like the green dome of Mary Immaculate Church in Rathmines in several street scenes.

Starting with Series 2, production moved to Belgrade, Serbia, which has served as the show’s primary filming location ever since. Local crews built expansive studio sets, including Scotland Yard interiors, elegant drawing rooms, and cobbled Victorian streets. Stuart Martin, who played the Duke from Series 1 through Series 4, said the transition felt seamless.

“We moved filming from Ireland to Serbia and it was mad because the crew had built sets which were totally identical to what we had before,” Stuart told PBS. “The same colours and marks on the walls, the same blinds, and kinds of windows. It was crazy! Stepping into Scotland Yard and seeing that world they’d recreated … took away any worries about settling in somewhere else.”

Production designer Yoxa Goran Joksimović called recreating London in Serbia a daunting challenge. “It was very challenging to find elements like furniture, architecture, trinkets, and everyday objects and transform them for the period,” Yoxa told Drama Quarterly. “Building Victorian London exteriors and interiors, with all their characteristics and details, was a daunting task but we achieved it through our resourcefulness. If we didn’t have a specific item, such as a carriage, we built it.”

Season 6 of ‘Miss Scarlet and The Duke’ has more drama than ever.

Season 6 of Miss Scarlet raises the emotional stakes. Eliza’s business continues to thrive, while the new season digs deeper into her evolving relationship with Blake. Season 5 ended with the pair engaged and living together. Season 6 finds them learning how to truly function as partners. Moses Valentine (Ansu Kabia) also returns, stepping back in to help Eliza and her team when they need him most.