Where Was the Show About London's First Woman Detective, 'Miss Scarlet & the Duke' Filmed?

It makes sense that Ireland would have architecture that resembles old London, considering how they were occupied and controlled by the British until 1922. Belgrade, Serbia has old stone buildings and wrought iron that can effectively pass for stately Victorian manors as well. Miss Scarlet & the Duke is a good lesson in how appearances aren't everything but can be used to your advantage. Eliza herself is often not taken seriously by the people whom she tells she's an investigator. She uses that to her advantage though, and they're surprised by how her exterior presents as meek and unassuming but in actuality, she's feisty and clever.