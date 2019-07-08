'Mulan' Fans Have Mixed Feelings on Mushu Not Being in the Live Action Trailer

'Mulan' Fans Have Mixed Feelings on Mushu Not Being in the Live Action TrailerBy Mark Pygas
Disney dropped their first teaser trailer for their live-action remake of Mulan during the TV broadcast of the USA v Netherlands match of the FIFA Woman's World Cup. Directed by Niki Caro, the live-action movie will retell the story of Mulan, a woman based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan, who disguises herself as a man to prevent her ailing father from being conscripted into the military when the Xiongnu, also known as the Huns, attacked Han China.
You can watch the full trailer, which shows Mulan kicking some serious ass, below.
But fans of the original animated series, which released in 1998, were quick to spot the absence of one character. Mulan's sidekick, a comedic dragon called Mushu, appears to have been left out of the live action remake. And with the live action movie appearing to take a more serious look at the story, Mushu probably wouldn't have fit in too well.
And according to reports by The DisInsider, Mushu has been totally replaced by a phoenix. They also cited a source who claimed that the stars of the movie will not perform songs from the original 1998 animated classic.
But that didn't stop fans from missing him. "Me when Disney doesn’t show my boy Mushu," one user wrote.
Another added, seemingly disappointed: "No Mushu in the remake of Mulan and none of the classic songs?"
Others seemed more open to Mushu being left out of the live action remake. "Mushu was the worst part about Disney's Mulan and I tolerated his existence to experience representation of my culture and suppression of young Chinese women from reaching their potential," one user added. "I'm glad he's gone. It's time for OUR childhood story to be told."
Another added: "While I love Mushu/the songs inn the animated Mulan, it’s Mulan’s story — her bravery, her strength, her heart — that’s always made it so special for me. This live-action story gives us a chance to learn more about Mulan, who taught so many little girls we could do anything."
Although many people in China seem to be disappointed by the lack of Mushu, with one Twitter user pointing out that “Mushu is not in Mulan” was the highest trending topic on China's most popular social media website, Weibo.
"I see a lot of people speaking on behalf of Chinese people despite not knowing what we want," the user added.
"Mulan without music or Mushu? dishonor on your whole family, you and your cow," one user added.
Whether or not you're disappointed by the lack of Mushu, there's no contesting that Mulan looks awesome based on what we've seen. Mulan is currently scheduled to be released on March 27, 2020.