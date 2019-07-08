'Mulan' Fans Have Mixed Feelings on Mushu Not Being in the Live Action Trailer

Disney dropped their first teaser trailer for their live-action remake of Mulan during the TV broadcast of the USA v Netherlands match of the FIFA Woman's World Cup. Directed by Niki Caro, the live-action movie will retell the story of Mulan, a woman based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan, who disguises herself as a man to prevent her ailing father from being conscripted into the military when the Xiongnu, also known as the Huns, attacked Han China.

You can watch the full trailer, which shows Mulan kicking some serious ass, below.

It is my duty to fight. Disney’s #Mulan is in theaters March 27, 2020. pic.twitter.com/g8digglok6 — Disney (@Disney) July 7, 2019

But fans of the original animated series, which released in 1998, were quick to spot the absence of one character. Mulan's sidekick, a comedic dragon called Mushu, appears to have been left out of the live action remake. And with the live action movie appearing to take a more serious look at the story, Mushu probably wouldn't have fit in too well. And according to reports by The DisInsider, Mushu has been totally replaced by a phoenix. They also cited a source who claimed that the stars of the movie will not perform songs from the original 1998 animated classic.

But that didn't stop fans from missing him. "Me when Disney doesn’t show my boy Mushu," one user wrote.

Me when Disney doesn’t show my boy mushu: pic.twitter.com/pdCVWADLTx — Duffy🍿 (@hellothere2304) July 7, 2019

Another added, seemingly disappointed: "No Mushu in the remake of Mulan and none of the classic songs?"

Having moment please excuse me:



So let me get this straight... No mushu in the remake of Mulan and none of the classic songs?... pic.twitter.com/5senkxEUY3 — Unoriginal Ideas (@IdeasUnoriginal) July 8, 2019

Others seemed more open to Mushu being left out of the live action remake. "Mushu was the worst part about Disney's Mulan and I tolerated his existence to experience representation of my culture and suppression of young Chinese women from reaching their potential," one user added. "I'm glad he's gone. It's time for OUR childhood story to be told."

Time to lose followers. Mushu was the worst part about Disney's Mulan and I tolerated his existence to experience representation of my culture and suppression of young Chinese women from reaching their potential. I'm glad he's gone. It's time for OUR childhood story to be told. — Clara Sia | SeriouslyClara | 🎊 VidCon (@seriouslyclara) July 8, 2019

Another added: "While I love Mushu/the songs inn the animated Mulan, it’s Mulan’s story — her bravery, her strength, her heart — that’s always made it so special for me. This live-action story gives us a chance to learn more about Mulan, who taught so many little girls we could do anything."

While I love Mushu/the songs inn the animated #Mulan, it’s Mulan’s story — her bravery, her strength, her heart — that’s always made it so special for me.



This live-action story gives us a chance to learn more about Mulan, who taught so many little girls we could do anything. — Geek "I have nothing to prove to you."Girl Diva (@geekgirldiva) July 8, 2019

Although many people in China seem to be disappointed by the lack of Mushu, with one Twitter user pointing out that “Mushu is not in Mulan” was the highest trending topic on China's most popular social media website, Weibo. "I see a lot of people speaking on behalf of Chinese people despite not knowing what we want," the user added.

Why are people acting like Chinese people don’t want Mushu? The first trending topic on Weibo is “Mushu is not in Mulan”. People want a Disney fairy tale, not a documentary. I see a lot of people speaking on behalf of Chinese people despit not knowing what we want. pic.twitter.com/3qEgDXij6t — yandere chan (@yandere_chan317) July 8, 2019

The hashtag "Mushu is not in Mulan" is currently trending #1 on Weibo in China.



Despite some untranslatable jokes and historical inaccuracies in the original animation, #Mushu is still a delightful and popular character to most Chinese audience. pic.twitter.com/9dE7qOsgBn — Bygetop.com (@bygetop) July 8, 2019

"Mulan without music or Mushu? dishonor on your whole family, you and your cow," one user added.

mulan without music or mushu? dishonor on your whole family, you and your cow pic.twitter.com/kYXynN1vRJ — ً (@jdbpov) July 8, 2019

No Mushu and no songs but hey, it still looks pretty good. pic.twitter.com/H9G59ar1Ax — MGAG (@My_MGAG) July 8, 2019