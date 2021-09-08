Where Is Paula Jones Now? She's a Known Supporter of Donald Trump

The stories of Monica Lewinsky , Linda Tripp, and Paula Jones are told in this series. While Monica is still in the spotlight and Linda died in 2020, Paula has moved on quietly. Where is she now?

The award-winning FX series returns with a new installment with the premiere of Impeachment: American Crime Story . This new portion of the series will focus on the Bill Clinton impeachment trial and the three women who made sexual misconduct claims against him.

Paula eventually received an $850,000 settlement for the case and a formal apology from President Clinton, though she claims much of that settlement went to legal fees and other taxes.

It was during this trial that Monica Lewinsky was initially subpoenaed as another woman he allegedly had sexual relations with. President Clinton's claim that he did not have sexual relations with Monica was what later spurred his impeachment trial as he was charged with perjury.

Initially, her lawsuit was dismissed, but she appealed the case all the way to the Supreme Court, and President Clinton was forced to appear for the civil lawsuit.

Paula is known for the lawsuit she filed against former President Bill Clinton for sexual harassment, alleging that he asked her to come to his hotel room, where he then propositioned and exposed himself to her, in 1991. While she didn't originally report the incident, she came forward with her allegations in 1994, filing a sexual harassment suit against him after he was elected president.

Where is Paula Jones now? She was a known supporter of President Donald Trump.

Following the conclusion of the lawsuit, Paula capitalized on her newfound notoriety to keep herself and her family afloat. She modeled for No Excuses jeans and even posed nude for Penthouse in 2000. “I needed the money,” she told Vanity Fair in 2017. “I was going through a separation at the time, a divorce ... I had to pay taxes [on earnings from the settlement]. I had to buy a home for me and my boys ... the I.R.S. was after me.”

Source: FX

Article continues below advertisement

“People that were supposed to be my friends and people that were supposed to help me [while] I’m over here in financial straits,” she continued to the outlet. "When I posed for Penthouse, those same people were like — they just squished me. It’s like I was a nobody. They just ignored me and dropped me like a hot potato. I never heard from them again." Paula even wanted to turn her story into a memoir but has claimed that no publishing house will pick up her pitch.

“Because there’s so much to be told about me and my upbringing and how people have tried to portray me, as though this is why Bill Clinton did what he did to me. They tried to find the people who would make me look bad — as though I deserved what I got, you know what I’m saying?” she told Vanity Fair. “Nobody gives me an opportunity. … Why are they not interested? I feel like I’ve got some kind of plague or something.”