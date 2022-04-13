Where Is 'Queen Of the South' Filmed? Explore the Filming LocationsBy Tatayana Yomary
Apr. 13 2022, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Not too many TV series can receive critical acclaim and win over social media. However, USA Network’s Queen Of the South has done so with ease. The television series focuses on Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga), a poor Mexican woman who's boyfriend was killed by a Mexican drug cartel. Teresa later becomes one of the biggest queenpin’s in the world.
Unfortunately, the crime-drama series has come to an end after five seasons. Throughout the course of the show, fans were intrigued to see the plotline extend to different cities including Mexico, Miami, and New Orleans. With that in mind, fans are wondering where Queen of the South was filmed. Here’s everything we know.
‘Queen of the South’ was filmed in multiple locations on the East Coast, Europe, and Mexico.
According to TheCinemaholic, Queen of the South calls many cities home for filming. At the start of the series, filming primarily took place in Mexico City for the pilot. Once the series earned a season order, filming moved primarily to the U.S.
Per The Sun, Seasons 1 to 3 of the show were filmed in Dallas until 2018. Most of the scenes, including the nightclub, a human trafficking camp, and a 30-foot tunnel for border crossings were all shot at South Side Studios.
The outlet shares that New Orleans also became primary filming location for the show. In fact, locations like the Pirate’s Alley, Cabildo Alley, and the Presbytere in the French Quarter became popular spots for production.
TheCinemaholic goes on to reveal that additional scenes were filmed in the Warehouse District, Bywater, Garden District, and the Marigny. The interior and exterior shots of the Roosevelt Hotel were also featured in episodes.
Of course, production needed to shoot some scenes in a studio setting, to which Starlight Studios in New Orleans East came in handy for the team.
Interestingly, Queen of the South’s production team also utilized the European island country of Malta for filming specific scenes in Season 3. If viewers recall, Teresa decided to lay low in the country on the show, so production set up shop in Fort St. Elmo and Port of Valletta temporarily. Additionally, the Mediterranean Conference Center in Valletta was used to shoot the scene of Teresa committing the famous bank robbery.
Will ‘Queen of the South’ get a Season 6?
As much as fans have been rallying for a Season 6, it appears that it’s not in the cards for the series. On April 7, 2021, USA Network took to Twitter to share that Season 5 will be the last season of Queen of the South.
However, since the Season 5 finale left fans with an open ending, it is possible for showrunners to reconsider their decision with ending the show. There are many possibilities for storylines if Season 6 became a factor, so anything is possible.
Seasons 1 to 5 of Queen Of the South is currently available to stream on Netflix.