Stop Stalling and Get Renovating! Where Is HGTV's 'Renovation Impossible' Filmed?

"People think the problem is the supply chain and the design, and more often than not, it’s actually themselves," Russell — who also owns a construction company — told Realtor.com in an interview.

"Fear of 'my wife’s not going to like it, my husband’s not going to like it, it’s going to be too much money, it’s going to take too long, it’s going to be too disruptive.' So I think fear would probably be the most common reason."

It's called getting in your own way, people.