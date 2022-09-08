Stop Stalling and Get Renovating! Where Is HGTV's 'Renovation Impossible' Filmed?
So you bought a house with ambitions of amping it up a bit, with intentions of giving it a glossy makeover. Perhaps you just can't look at those totally '70s avocado kitchen cabinets anymore, or that dividing wall that's taking up too much space in your kitchen. (That darn wall sucks the life out of your whole first floor.) And yeah, you had plans to knock down that wall, to redo that outdated (but super groovy) kitchen, to replace that grimy bathtub, but things got in the way.
Whether it was kids, poor timing, or simply the lack of funds that halted your renovation plans — maybe even after said grand plans began — your house is unfinished. This is where contractor Russell Holmes comes in! With his new HGTV series Renovation Impossible, Russell "helps clients get their stalled renos back on track using ingenious, dollar-stretching solutions" with the assistance of designer Paige Poupart.
Via compromises and a whole lot of talent, the team — which includes about 15 to 20 workers — grinds to finally complete the renovation dreams of their clients, no matter how stubborn and indecisive they may be. So, where are said clients located? Where is Renovation Impossible filmed?
Where is 'Renovation Impossible' filmed?
The series sees Russell Holmes tend to clients in the Dallas, Texas, area. Though Russel himself is from Long Island, N.Y. — having lived in Port Jefferson, Aquebogue, East Meadow, Levittown, Mattituck, Peconic, Riverhead, and Westbury, per Newsday — he currently lives in Dallas. He lives there with his lawyer wife, Laura Richardson, whom he married in November 2021.
As mentioned by The Cinemaholic, Renovation Impossible filmed in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, with some scenes being shot in the city of Denton.
Russell Holmes opened up about why he believes renovation stalls happen so frequently.
"People think the problem is the supply chain and the design, and more often than not, it’s actually themselves," Russell — who also owns a construction company — told Realtor.com in an interview.
"Fear of 'my wife’s not going to like it, my husband’s not going to like it, it’s going to be too much money, it’s going to take too long, it’s going to be too disruptive.' So I think fear would probably be the most common reason."
It's called getting in your own way, people.
So how would one go about conquering said almighty fears, especially the ones that involve another person? Well, Russell believes it's all about finding common goals with your partner.
"When it comes to a construction project, it is probably one of the most devastating to a relationship because you’re causing an upheaval in your home," he said.
"Know that you’re going into a big, disruptive project. Understand that you’re going to have to be at your best when your significant other is at their worst and vice versa. Know that this isn’t just a weekend DIY; this is going to be a major undertaking. The team attitude is huge," he continued, making us believe that he's also a therapist.
Please, we wouldn't only trust Russell with our house, we'd trust him with our life!
Renovation Impossible premieres on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.