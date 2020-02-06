We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Cherry Vanilla Coke Is the Soda Mashup Twitter Has Been Waiting For

Back in 1985, Coca Cola introduced Cherry Coke, and just 17 years later came Vanilla Coke. Now, the brand is completely blowing our soda-lovin' minds by introducing something we've all been waiting for: Cherry Vanilla Coke. Yes, you heard that loud and clear, folks — this is truly incredible news for my lifelong sweet tooth.

Whether you're a diehard sugar fanatic, or if soda simply happens to be your go-to 3 p.m. pick-me-up, here's where to buy Cherry Vanilla Coke, a run-down on the flavors, and — most importantly — how long it will be available. Prepare for a seriously unforgettable sugar rush.