General Mills Is Hyping Its ‘Monster Mash’ Cereal With a Hilarious Mockumentary

And for cereal lovers who enjoy seeing ghouls plastered on their boxes around Halloween, 2021 is going to be the year of the Monster Mash .

There are some people who get really, really stoked for seasonal foods. Just ask pumpkin spice die-hards all over the world how jazzed they get whenever fall rolls around.

What is 'Monster Mash' cereal?

I love General Mills' monster-themed cereals so much that every single year I buy a single box of each flavor and spend the next few weeks munching away. One time, I even cut out of the front of the Count Chocula, Boo Berry, and Frankenberry boxes and framed them to hang in my kitchen. My wife obliged me one year but then started saying something about it being "tacky" and "not funny" anymore.

But nothing's going to dampen my excitement for Monster Mash cereal, which is being celebrated by the food company with a hilarious mockumentary that features all of the mascots from its monster line of marshmallow-packed sweetened puffs.

Monster Mash cereal is a mash-up of all the different monster cereals. The Count, Boo, and Frank all make an appearance, but there's also Yummy Mummy and Fruit Brute, who have had their own line of products sporadically offered in supermarkets. According to General Mills, however, they haven't been readily available for nearly a decade. The Monster Mash cereal features a really cool box art, depicting the five mascots all playing in a band together (more on that in a bit). Inside the box things even better.

That's because the cereal features the marshmallow bits from all of the monster-themed cereals, plus a frosted-puff berry base. To celebrate this scrumptious amalgamation, General Mills released a "behind the music" mockumentary that partakes in a bit of revisionist history of "The Monster Mash" song called Remaking of the Mash: A Monster Miracle.

The 1962 smash-hit is a Halloween music staple, one that General Mills jokingly presents as being created by the Monster Band. The mockumentary features several General Mills cereal characters (Lucky the Leprechaun and the Trix Rabbit) along with self-professed cereal lover and popular drummer Travis Barker.

It's actually pretty darn funny and a great way of marketing the Halloween-themed treat. Props to General Mills for creating something like this.