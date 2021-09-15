How to Complete Madcap's Bananas and Apples Challenge in 'Fortnite'By Sara Belcher
Sep. 15 2021, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
It's a new season of Fortnite, and the weekly challenges are a bit different this time around. The aliens from Season 7 have left the map, leaving behind the cubes that powered their ships — which, apparently, is worse.
"After Slone double-crossed you and left you to perish on the Mothership, the cubes that powered it are now free," Epic wrote. "These things are a bigger threat to the island than those aliens could’ve ever been. They have no face, no speech, but they’re sentient and have six sides of malice."
Part of navigating the mission against the cubes, though, is completing quests from NPCs. One of the quests is to eat apples and bananas. Here's where to find those fruits in Season 8.
How to get new challenges in 'Fortnite' Season 8.
Typically, new challenges in Fortnite are displayed in a list for players to complete. This list is updated weekly as the season progresses. These challenges are a great way to earn a lot of XP at once, which is crucial if you want to capitalize on all the rewards each season.
Unfortunately, finding the challenges is a bit more difficult this season, as players will need to track down NPCs for quests they need to complete. Every NPC has different challenges for the players.
For the apples and bananas challenge, you'll need to find Madcap (NPC 8). He's located near the river east of Corny Crops in the water wheel building. Go inside to speak with him and receive his challenges.
One of the tasks he will assign you is to eat both bananas and apples, sending you around the map to locate them.
Where to find bananas in 'Fortnite.'
Eating isn't a new mission in Fortnite, but it can be difficult for players to find specific foods — and bananas can be difficult to locate.
Bananas are typically found in abundance at the Farmer's Market, which is located north of Corny Crops. Here, you'll find different carts filled with fruits, both inside and outside of the market.
To get to the fruit, you'll want to equip one of your weapons (ideally a melee one) and break open these carts. As you break the carts open, different fruits will fall out of them.
Continue to break these carts until you receive bananas. If you have broken all the carts in one section, just go to a different section and break those carts. You can then eat the fruits immediately to complete the quest.
How to get apples in 'Fortnite.'
Getting apples is arguably easier than getting bananas in Fortnite since they're found on the ground. Make your way over to the orchard next to the barn, and walk among the trees until you find an apple on the ground. Once you've found one, eat it to complete the quest.
If your health is full, though, you won't be able to eat the apple, so note that you may need to take some damage to complete the quest.