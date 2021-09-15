How to Complete Madcap's Bananas and Apples Challenge in 'Fortnite'

It's a new season of Fortnite , and the weekly challenges are a bit different this time around. The aliens from Season 7 have left the map, leaving behind the cubes that powered their ships — which, apparently, is worse.

"After Slone double-crossed you and left you to perish on the Mothership, the cubes that powered it are now free," Epic wrote. "These things are a bigger threat to the island than those aliens could’ve ever been. They have no face, no speech, but they’re sentient and have six sides of malice."

Part of navigating the mission against the cubes, though, is completing quests from NPCs. One of the quests is to eat apples and bananas. Here's where to find those fruits in Season 8.