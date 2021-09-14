Cubes Are Back in 'Fortnite' Along With a New Area Called "The Sideways"

Remember when aliens found their way into Fortnite ? While the invasion was a battle of its own, not everything is 100 percent back to normal. The aliens were all taken care of thanks to the in-game event Operation: Sky Fire, but it turns out their Mothership was actually being powered by Cubes.

Ever since the invasion, Cubes have been all over Fortnite and players have noticed a new playable area called "The Sideways." So, what is it and what is over there? Here's everything we know about the area, how dangerous it is, and why you'll want to risk it all to visit it.

Those Cube Monsters we mentioned earlier are located in the Sideways and defeating them gives you the chance to collect Sideways weapons and Monster parts. These parts can be used to upgrade your Sideways weapons, making them even more powerful than they were before.

Plus, in every Fortnite match, a certain number of Points of Interest (POI) get caught in the Sideways. These spaces become "Sideways Zones," which allow you to enter the Sideways without traveling out of your way. The Sideways is a dangerous area with cool stuff to collect for those who are up for the challenge.

According to Nintendo , the Sideways is a "strange, dark, and dangerous alternate world" inhabited by Cube Monsters who have created entry portals called Sideways Anomalies. On your in-game map, you'll notice huge purple blobs that look like bubbles when you fly over them. Fly into one of the bubbles to enter the Sideways.

Are the 'Fortnite' Cubes and aliens the same thing?

Although the Cubes were what powered the aliens' Mothership, they are separate beings from the aliens. Now that the aliens have been wiped out, the Cubes are taking over and causing their own problems on Season 8 of Fortnite. According to the game's developer, Epic Games, the Cubes are much more dangerous than the aliens were, and now, players will have to fight for their lives if they want to survive at all.

"If you think the corruption they’ve caused is bad now, you have no idea what can happen if we let them stomp all over the island," Epic said in a statement. "It doesn’t matter if you were pro-alien or pro-IO, it’ll take all the help we can get to keep the island from falling. It’s up to everybody — including you — so take my information below and put it to good use."