Here's What to Expect From Season 8 of 'Fortnite' — Monsters, Mechs, and More!

While Epic Games often keeps many of the details for their upcoming content under wraps up until the new season hits, we have some ideas as to when Season 8 of Fortnite will start and what we can expect to see in it.

Season 7 of Fortnite's second chapter is well underway, and players are searching for alien artifacts and different DC characters around the map. But the current season is winding down, and players are already wondering what's in store for the new season.

At this time, Epic Games is still very focused on Season 7, as there is no confirmed release date for Season 8 just yet. That being said, we do have an idea as to when Season 7 will conclude, as the current Battle Pass says it's valid until Sept. 12. This means it's likely that Season 8 will begin on Sept. 13, though it's possible that the new season's launch date could change depending on production.

What will the theme for Season 8 be? Epic Games hasn't dropped a trailer yet.

Toward the end of a season, Epic typically drops hints for players in the game as to what the new season's theme will be, so expect to see some clues popping up in the game within the next couple of weeks. At this time, there aren't any clear ideas as to what the new season will include, but there have been a fair amount of leaks to give us an idea as to what players might be able to expect.

According to a post in the Reddit forum r/FortniteLeaks, some rumored additions in the new season will include a crossover with Naruto, including an "explosive kunai weapon" related to the collaboration. Season 8 will also reportedly include "The Sideways," which will be a new addition similar to the Upside Down from Netflix's Stranger Things. The Sideways will also supposedly introduce monsters, so monsters may be a recurring theme, similar to the aliens in Season 7.

Epic are still working on the next Walking Dead collab for the new show's Season, there glider I talked about a while ago appeared in yesterday's leak.



My guess is that we will either get Negan or Rick, or both, because those are the 2 characters they would go for next. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 19, 2021 Source: Twitter

There are also rumors that there will be rideable monsters and mechs coming to the game soon, though that isn't completely confirmed for Season 8. It's possible we'll see monsters in Season 8, but we won't have rideable ones until partway through the season or later. Since the Battle Stars were just reintroduced into the game, they'll likely stick around for Season 8 — so don't worry about those leaving anytime soon.