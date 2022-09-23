It's 'Fortnite's' Birthday! These Birthday Presents Will Have Some Great Loot
It's officially Fortnite's fifth birthday — which of course means there are some in-game celebrations for players to participate in.
In addition to the other new items and mechanics available in Season 4, players can now find birthday presents scattered around the island, filled with different loot that will help you as you play.
You'll want to collect and throw five of them in five different matches if you want to complete the new challenges. Here's where to find the birthday presents.
Where to find birthday presents in 'Fortnite.'
Birthday presents are scattered around as Legendary loot on the ground. When you find one, it'll be labeled as such, so you'll want to be sure to pick it up so you can complete the birthday quests available.
Thankfully, even though they're marked as Legendary items, they aren't particularly difficult to find, and are scattered in abundance at the start of a match.
Though there are plenty of birthday presents available in any given match, they only appear when a match starts, so you'll want to be sure to find one not long after you land, or else other players may get to them first. There aren't any specific locations that the presents are more likely to spawn in, though many have found landing in a labeled point of interest, like the Sleepy Sound or the Tilted Towers, will be a good way to increase your chances of finding the birthday presents.
How to throw birthday presents in 'Fortnite.'
Once you've managed to nab a present, it won't automatically open for you — you'll have to throw it if you want to collect all of the goodies that are inside.
To throw a birthday present, make sure you're holding it in your hand. You'll then want to hold the left trigger button and then press the button to shoot, which will then throw it on the ground.
Though they initially appear small in size, they'll become really big and will take up a good amount of surface area.
You'll then have to break into the present before you can get its contents. You can do this with a melee weapon, or you can do a slide kick into the present to bust into it.
Because there are so many steps to getting the loot that's inside of these birthday presents, you'll want to make sure there aren't any opponents around you when you do this, or they may try to steal your loot.
Since this quest needs to be completed in five unique matches, you'll have to start five of your games looking for these presents if you want to complete all of the challenges. As stated before, since these presents contain some pretty valuable loot, you'll want to look for them right away, as they'll be in high demand — whether or not other players have completed the game's birthday quests.