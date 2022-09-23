It's 'Fortnite's' Birthday! These Birthday Presents Will Have Some Great Loot

It's officially Fortnite's fifth birthday — which of course means there are some in-game celebrations for players to participate in.

In addition to the other new items and mechanics available in Season 4, players can now find birthday presents scattered around the island, filled with different loot that will help you as you play.

You'll want to collect and throw five of them in five different matches if you want to complete the new challenges. Here's where to find the birthday presents.