Get the Hunting Rifle in 'Fortnite' Before It's Vaulted Again

As the war between the IO soldiers and the Resistance continues in Fortnite, Epic Games has continued to unvault new weapons to help players in their battles against the enemies.

In the past, the game reintroduced previous favorites, like the Light Machine Gun and the Heavy Sniper Rifle.

Unfortunately, as the developers bring back old favorite weapons into gameplay, they're usually altered to keep an even playing field in a match. The new weapons may not pack the same punch they used to.