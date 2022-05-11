Get the Hunting Rifle in 'Fortnite' Before It's Vaulted Again

Get the Hunting Rifle in 'Fortnite' Before It's Vaulted AgainBy Sara Belcher
May. 10 2022, Published 10:33 p.m. ET
As the war between the IO soldiers and the Resistance continues in Fortnite, Epic Games has continued to unvault new weapons to help players in their battles against the enemies.
In the past, the game reintroduced previous favorites, like the Light Machine Gun and the Heavy Sniper Rifle.
Unfortunately, as the developers bring back old favorite weapons into gameplay, they're usually altered to keep an even playing field in a match. The new weapons may not pack the same punch they used to.
As part of the game's May 10 update, the Hunting Rifle was reintroduced to the game from the vault. It was previously taken out of gameplay to reduce the number of sniper rifles players could wield while in a match. For the current battle against the IO, you can now use this previous favorite weapon to take out soldiers while you play.
Here's everything you need to know about the Hunting Rifle since it has been reintroduced, including where to find it and its current stats.
How much damage does the Hunting Rifle deal?
While the Hunting Rifle may have previously been considered a type of sniper by the developers, it doesn't come with a scope. Any shot you take with it should be within 150 meters of you to deal the ideal amount of damage.
The weapon requires heavy bullets, so be sure you have some in your inventory before picking it up from one of the supply drops.
At the base level, the Hunting Rifle will deal 76 damage to an enemy and up to 171 damage if you manage to land a headshot.
Of course, since this is one of the oldest weapons in the game, longtime players will remember when the rifle used to deal more damage if you landed a headshot. Like most of the weapons in the game, it has been nerfed to further level the playing field for all players regardless of their experience.
If you happen to find the rarer versions of the Hunting Rifle, it will deal more damage, which gives you an additional reason to find the weapon before it's put back in the vault.
Here's where you can find the Hunting Rifle in 'Fortnite.'
There are four different variations to the weapon — Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. For the time being, all four of these variations can be found around the map. If you don't manage to find the Legendary variation, even the Uncommon Hunting Rifle can still pack a punch that makes it worth having.
All of the variants of the Hunting Rifle can be found exclusively in floor loot, supply drops, and chests, so you won't have to go far to find it.
Unfortunately, the weapon has only been unvaulted for a limited period of time, so you'll have to look quickly if you want to find one. The weapon will be put back into the vault on May 17, so you'll have to hunt for the weapon before then if you want to get any use out of it in matches.