Where to Find the Light Machine Gun in 'Fortnite'By Sara Belcher
Apr. 21 2022, Published 1:25 p.m. ET
While the weekly set of new quests to complete have been a great way to give Fortnite players goals to achieve and ways to quickly earn XP, not all of the quests are without their flaws.
Previously, Epic Games gave players a quest to complete where they had to destroy an opponent's vehicle with the anvil rocket launcher — only the mechanics of the weapon made it almost impossible to complete.
Instead, the developers have replaced this quest with a new one including the Light Machine Gun. But where can players find this weapon? There seems to be another problem with it.
Where is the Light Machine Gun in 'Fortnite'?
Players attempting to complete the Week 5 quests in Fortnite have found themselves unable to find all of the materials necessary to. One of the quests is to "Destroy [10] structures with a Light Machine Gun," though no matter how many hours players seem to put in, many have been unable to find the elusive weapon. This has frustrated fans recently as they attempt to earn more XP quickly to further advance this season.
Unfortunately, this problem is because the Light Machine Gun has not yet been added back into Fortnite — meaning no one will be able to complete this quest yet.
To keep the game interesting, developer Epic Games will cycle various weapons in and out of Fortnite, bringing certain ones back for a limited time or for specific events or seasons. The Light Machine Gun, specifically, has been kept in the vault a majority of time, since its ability to tear down structures makes it overpowered.
At this time, it's not clear when exactly the weapon will be added into the game, though you can expect it no later than the beginning of Week 5, to give everyone enough time to complete all of the quests for that week.
If you were looking to get ahead with your quests this week, you unfortunately will not be able to check this one off ahead of time — but as we said, it should be added back into the game in time for Week 5.