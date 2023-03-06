Home > Gaming Source: Team Ninja All the Locations Where You Can Find Shitieshou Pandas in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' By Anthony Jones Mar. 6 2023, Published 6:11 p.m. ET

Alongside the massive list of equipment pieces you can earn from besting opponents and looting chests, trinkets will appear a dime a dozen in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. These accessories can improve the recovery speed of your Spirit Gauge and even help net you more funds. Trinkets are little adjustments that can add to a significant whole depending on how you mix and match them — and only get better the rarer they get.

With that in mind, knowing where to find Shitieshou Pandas — these cute furry demons that can give you rare trinkets — is a valuable resource to amp up your stats in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Here's everything you need to know to find them and how to get trinkets.

Where to find the Shitieshou Panda in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' — all locations.

Scattered across multiple zones in plain sight or hidden behind a wall of crates, you could find Shitieshou Pandas in various places within Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Because of this, tracking them down can be tricky. However, they're worth finding in the long run for neat loot drops, and thankfully, there are only 23 Shitieshou Pandas in the entire game. Below, you'll find a list of every location/mission where you can find the passive demons:

The Valley of Crying Wraiths

The Demon Fort of the Yellow Heaven

The Flying Swallow of Heishan

In Search of the Immortal Wizard

Shadow of the Sacred Mountain

Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch

Escape from the Capital

The Battle of Hulaoguan Pass

Centuries of Glory Burned Away

The Lost Sacred Artifact

Darkness Over the Hanshui River

Tyrant's Final Banquet

Fate of the Entertainer

War's Flames Blaze Fiercely

The Uninhibited Heart

The Way of the Warrior

Lu Bu, Mightiest Among Men

Behold the Glaive of Righteousness

The Assualt on Wuchao

Let's Make Our Armor Shine!

Decisive Battle of Guandu

Heirloom Seal of the Realm

Let's Make Our Halberds Shine!

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is excellent. Hard recommend for fans of Soulslikes, especially Nioh and Sekiro. It's probably the most accessible in the genre, but still features real challenge. Loving it.

oh and there are cute PANDA DEMONS pic.twitter.com/3ykXMrnDgg — Alex Young (@dudeyoungy) March 2, 2023

How to get rare trinkets in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.'

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty describes Shitieshou Pandas as iron chewers — and because of their healthy appetite for iron, players can feed the demons ingots, equipment, and more to earn trinkets as a trade-off. By feeding the Shitieshou Pandas higher-quality irons, you can gain much better trinkets with more embedded trait slots.

