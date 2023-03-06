All the Locations Where You Can Find Shitieshou Pandas in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty'
Alongside the massive list of equipment pieces you can earn from besting opponents and looting chests, trinkets will appear a dime a dozen in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. These accessories can improve the recovery speed of your Spirit Gauge and even help net you more funds.
Trinkets are little adjustments that can add to a significant whole depending on how you mix and match them — and only get better the rarer they get.
With that in mind, knowing where to find Shitieshou Pandas — these cute furry demons that can give you rare trinkets — is a valuable resource to amp up your stats in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.
Here's everything you need to know to find them and how to get trinkets.
Where to find the Shitieshou Panda in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' — all locations.
Scattered across multiple zones in plain sight or hidden behind a wall of crates, you could find Shitieshou Pandas in various places within Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Because of this, tracking them down can be tricky.
However, they're worth finding in the long run for neat loot drops, and thankfully, there are only 23 Shitieshou Pandas in the entire game.
Below, you'll find a list of every location/mission where you can find the passive demons:
- The Valley of Crying Wraiths
- The Demon Fort of the Yellow Heaven
- The Flying Swallow of Heishan
- In Search of the Immortal Wizard
- Shadow of the Sacred Mountain
- Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch
- Escape from the Capital
- The Battle of Hulaoguan Pass
- Centuries of Glory Burned Away
- The Lost Sacred Artifact
- Darkness Over the Hanshui River
- Tyrant's Final Banquet
- Fate of the Entertainer
- War's Flames Blaze Fiercely
- The Uninhibited Heart
- The Way of the Warrior
- Lu Bu, Mightiest Among Men
- Behold the Glaive of Righteousness
- The Assualt on Wuchao
- Let's Make Our Armor Shine!
- Decisive Battle of Guandu
- Heirloom Seal of the Realm
- Let's Make Our Halberds Shine!
How to get rare trinkets in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.'
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty describes Shitieshou Pandas as iron chewers — and because of their healthy appetite for iron, players can feed the demons ingots, equipment, and more to earn trinkets as a trade-off.
By feeding the Shitieshou Pandas higher-quality irons, you can gain much better trinkets with more embedded trait slots.
In order to feed the demons, get close to one of them and open your inventory. Here, select an iron item and drop it on the ground. The Shitieshou Panda will crawl over and start snacking on it, giving you a randomized accessory in return.
If you're fishing for a trinket with specific stats, you'll likely give these little guys iron often until you can find what you need, or take a chance farming opponents for high-quality accessories.