Source: Team Ninja Does 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' Have an Open World? Everything You Need to Know By Anthony Jones Mar. 3 2023, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

Now that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is available on current-gen consoles and PC, players can dive into its aggressive Soulsborne-styled combat system and traverse a slew of zones — from burning rooftops to the muddy bogs of a rainy jungle. While exploring, players will increase their Morale Rank through battle to overcome challenging foes and capture Battle Flags scattered across maps, encouraging them to scout every corner of the zone.

Knowing that Elden Ring has somewhat set the standard for the Souls-like genre with its sprawling map, interested players are curious if Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is also an open-world RPG game. Here's everything you need to know.

Source: Team Ninja

Is 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' an open world game?

In an interview with the Spanish publication Vandal, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty producer Masaaki Yamagiwa explained the RPG has a quest-based structure with linear levels similar to Nioh — meaning Wo Long doesn't have an open world. Like Nioh, zones are sliced into missions with various interconnected routes. Those who have played the two Nioh games and didn't like the structure will likely feel the same through Wo Long.

However, despite the formulaic nature of its design, additions like the jump button in Wo Long to venture across vertical sections and the reactive combat aims to make progressing through the independent stages more exciting.

Source: Team Ninja

By doubling down on designing Wo Long this way, Team Ninja could introduce new elements in every map and expand their scope over those debuted in Nioh. You can access these missions over the different acts in the game from Battle Flags, but you'll need to progress the main story to gain entry into newer ones with better rewards.

Finishing main battlefields will unlock new zones in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty,' even unique additional content.

While you are free to explore and re-try any available battlefield in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, unlocking new main and side missions should be a priority to experience fresh challenges, earn items needed to upgrade your Dragon's Cure Pot, and more. To do so, you'll need to finish the main battlefields that will push you through the different story acts.

Source: Team Ninja

Later on, side zones unlocked from completing the story will open up Wizardry Spell mastery tests that can unlock even better abilities in combat. Also, it's possible to grind through additional levels at your leisure for a formidable boss battle or farm rare equipment for specific bonus stats.