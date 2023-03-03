Home > Gaming Source: Team Ninja Upgrading the Dragon's Cure Pot in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' Is a Must — Here's How By Anthony Jones Mar. 3 2023, Published 9:02 a.m. ET

As you tangle with waves of malformed soldiers and fiendish beasts across worn-torn battlefields in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the Dragon's Cure Pot will be your saving grace to heal up during scuffles. Although, in Dark Souls fashion, these healing items are limited even though you can constantly replenish them at Battle Flags over the map.

Article continues below advertisement

Since you can only use them a few times between the scattered checkpoints, upgrading the Dragon's Cure Pot can increase your survival odds in late-game zones. Here's a breakdown of how to do that.

Source: Team Ninja

Article continues below advertisement

How to upgrade the Dragon's Cure Pot in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.'

While traversing through main missions in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you could find two items that can upgrade the Dragon's Cure Pot: Dragon Vein Crystal and Dragon Vein Essence. Usually, these unique resources are hidden in the corners of a map or placed behind powerful threats, so you'll have to keep your eyes peeled!

The Dragon Vein Crystal will increase the number of times you can use the healing pot. Early in Wo Long, the Dragon's Cure Pot is limited to three uses. Later maps are more expansive and have several captured Battle Flags by enemy leaders, so increasing the limit for the Dragon's Cure Pot will be essential for your survivability.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Team Ninja

You could rush through and locate Battle Flags to replenish the Dragon's Cure Pot when low, but the reality is that the placement of enemies and the challenging combat could easily run through your uses before you know it. The Dragon Vein Essence will enhance the healing amount for the Dragon's Cure Pot. Combined with the Dragon Vein Crystal, the healing pot will be much stronger. Also, it will comfortably scale in strength as you level up and gain more health with each point allocation.

Article continues below advertisement

You can find materials to upgrade the Dragon's Cure Pot during side missions in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty,' too.

Aside from the main scenario missions, you could find the required items to upgrade the Dragon's Cure Pot within side missions. Wo Long has many additional side zones that basically are reversed versions of main scenario maps following newer objectives. Inside them could be a Dragon Vein Crystal or Essense on pathways you romped through before in a different mission, alongside other unique items exclusively found throughout the side map.

Source: Team Ninja