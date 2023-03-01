Home > Gaming Source: Joey Drew Studios 'Bendy and the Dark Revival' Ends With a Cliffhanger – Here’s an Explanation of Its Story By Jon Bitner Mar. 1 2023, Published 5:26 p.m. ET

Although it’s been available on PC for several months, Bendy and the Dark Revival is just now making its way to PlayStation and Xbox. The first game, Bendy and the Ink Machine, took players on a horrific journey through a nightmare-filled animation studio, and its sequel is largely following in the same footsteps – offering a new story that throws several twists your way before ending with a dramatic conclusion.

But what happens in Bendy and the Dark Revival? And what exactly does the ending mean? Let’s take a closer look. Warning: This article contains spoilers for the plot of Bendy and the Dark Revival.

What happens in 'Bendy and the Dark Revival'?

Bendy and the Dark Revival stars a new character, Audrey. She works as an animator for Archgate Pictures, and she’s currently revising the iconic Bendy cartoons of Joey Drew. Audrey stays late one night to wrap up the project, and she encounters Wilson – the studio’s janitor. Wilson then interacts with Audrey and seemingly pulls her into another realm (the Cycle), one where he claims to have killed the Ink Demon and is now serving as its defacto leader.

Source: Joey Drew Studios

Audrey later encounters Bendy, a character she tries to befriend, and (after failing a few times) eventually wins over. The two continue to explore the Cycle until Audrey is confronted by Joey, who claims that Audrey is his daughter and a creation of the Ink Machine. Audrey also learns that the Bendy she’s been traveling with is actually controlled by the Ink Demon.

After these revelations, Audrey meets a version of Henry Stein (from the original game), who explains that Wilson is responsible for creating the Cycle. Towards the end of the Dark Revival, Audrey will battle Wilson – at which point the Ink Demon asks if Audrey would like to become a part of him. Audrey is badly injured from her encounter with Wilson, and is essentially forced to agree. This then leads to the death of Joey and the slow merging of reality and the ink realm.

Source: Joey Drew Studios