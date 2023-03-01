Home > Gaming > Hogwarts Legacy Source: Avalanche Software 'Hogwarts Legacy' Players are Encountering a Quest-Ending Glitch – Everything We Know About the Biscuit Bug By Jon Bitner Mar. 1 2023, Published 5:06 p.m. ET

The magical world of Hogwarts Legacy is filled with side quests, but few are as charming as "Take the Biscuit," which tasks you with rescuing the adorable Mooncalf known as Biscuit from a group of poachers. Unfortunately, players haven’t found the quest to be as charming as intended, as a nasty bug is preventing users from opening Biscuit’s cage and finishing their mission.

If you’ve encountered the "Take the Biscuit" Hogwarts Legacy bug, you’re not alone. Here’s a closer look at the glitch and what you can do to prevent it from occurring.

You’ll first encounter the "Take the Biscuit" quest when you venture into Hogsmeade and speak with Garnuff, a goblin that’s taking shelter under a nearby bridge. They’ll ask you to rescue their pet Mooncalf, named Biscuit, who has been kidnapped by local poachers. Acquiring the quest and dispatching the poachers is typically bug-free. But as soon as players try to actually free Biscuit from their cage, that’s where things go south.

To free Biscuit in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll need to cast Alohomora. Unfortunately, this simply doesn’t work for some players – and there don’t seem to be many workarounds for the issue. That leaves you stuck with an unfinished quest in your quest log without any reasonable way to complete it.

How to fix the Biscuit bug in 'Hogwarts Legacy'.

Thankfully, the development team seems to be aware of the issue. Chandler Wood, community manager at Avalanche Software, posted a message to Twitter in the middle of February discussing the Biscuit bug.

We know some of you are running into issues rescuing Biscuit the Mooncalf! We're not about to leave this adorable Mooncalf in its cage, so we've got a fix coming in a later patch. — Chandler Wood (@FinchStrife) February 17, 2023

“We know some of you are running into issues rescuing Biscuit the Mooncalf,” reads the post. “We’re not about to leave this adorable Mooncalf in its cage, so we’ve got a fix coming in a later patch.”

Wood doesn’t mention an ETA for the patch, and players still seem to be encountering the issue at the time of writing. For now, Wood says that players who have yet to start the "Take the Biscuit'"quest should avoid the bandit camp “northeast of the East North Ford Bog Floo Flame” to ensure they don’t start a bugged quest. Specifically, they should avoid Biscuit’s cage and shouldn’t unlock it before starting the quest.

In the meantime, several Hogwarts Legacy players have come up with their own fixes for the Biscuit quest. Some players report that simply turning off their console or restarting the game have fixed the Biscuit bug, while others suggest abandoning the quest and starting over. These aren’t foolproof fixes, and they’re not guaranteed to work, but at least it’ll give you something to try as you wait for an official patch from Avalanche Software.

Keep your eyes glued to the official WB Games Support account for more details. It also wouldn’t hurt to follow Chandler Wood, as the community manager is constantly posting updates about the game on Twitter. Hogwarts Legacy is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.