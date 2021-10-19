Filming Locations for 'Dopesick' Were Chosen for Story Authenticity

The Hulu original limited series Dopesick follows the inner workings of the pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma, which was responsible for marketing the addictive painkiller drug OxyContin in deceptive ways. Dopesick also follows the communities affected by the onset of the opioid epidemic. Dopesick is based on the book of the same name by author Beth Macy, which is based on real-life events regarding the U.S. opioid epidemic.