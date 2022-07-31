'Honor Society' Takes Place in High School, but Where Was It Filmed?
Coming-of-age movies typically take place in high school, usually with a focus on the transition from high school to college. Honor Society, the new film from Paramount Plus, is no exception to this rule. Honor Society follows a student named Honor (Angourie Rice) who is determined to get into Harvard if only she can score a recommendation from her guidance counselor (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) and take down her student competition.
Where was Honor Society filmed? It's safe to assume that a movie about high school will film on a high school set, but let's discuss where the filming took place.
So, where was 'Honor Society' filmed?
To some surprise, Honor Society launched into production almost as quickly as it was announced. In January 2022, Deadline said that Awesomeness Films had greenlit Honor Society, starring Angourie Rice, Gaten Matarazzo, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse. Stranger Things alum Gaten plays Michael, one of Honor's student competitors and eventually her love interest.
Filming had already begun in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada when the movie was announced, so the shooting process seemed shorter. Vancouver is widely known as "Hollywood North" for the vast array of film and television projects that film there, including shows on the CW such as Riverdale and films such as A Series of Unfortunate Events and X-Men Origins: Wolverine.
Specific filming locations, according to The Cinemaholic, include the New Westminster Secondary School, which stands in for George H. W. Bush High School depicted in the film. Other locations utilized by production include Canada Way and 10th Avenue in Burnaby. Filming was extremely quick, and actress Angourie Rice posted wrap photos in March 2022, just two months after the film was announced.
If you are interested in catching all the gorgeous locations around Vancouver in action, head over to Paramount Plus now where Honor Society is currently streaming.